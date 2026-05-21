ISUZU launches farmer relief campaign amid foot-and-mouth disease outbreak

Isuzu Motors South Africa has used its presence at NAMPO Harvest Day 2026 to launch a Farmer Solidarity Campaign aimed at supporting farming communities affected by the outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD).

The campaign, unveiled during the country’s largest agricultural exhibition in Bothaville, Free State, will run until May 30 and centres around the newly established Farmer Stories Fund.

Through the initiative, ISUZU will provide R250 000 worth of practical support packages to selected farmers impacted by the outbreak, which continues to place pressure on the country’s agricultural sector.

Farmers are being encouraged to submit personal stories detailing how the outbreak has affected their farming operations, livelihoods and families, as well as how practical support could assist them during the crisis.

Entries can be submitted through a dedicated WhatsApp platform or via QR codes linked to the campaign.

1 317 FMD cases recorded locally

According to recent agricultural data, South Africa had recorded 1 317 FMD cases nationally by April 2026.

More than 2.03-million animals have been vaccinated since February this year, and authorities have reported no new breakthroughs among vaccinated herds.

Speaking during the launch, Mpho Nkhumeleni, department executive for CV sales and revenue generation at ISUZU Motors South Africa, said the outbreak had become more than just an agricultural issue for many rural communities.

“For many farmers, this outbreak is not just an agricultural issue. It is a daily operational and emotional challenge that affects families, businesses and rural communities,” said Nkhumeleni.

“The Farmer Solidarity Campaign places farmers and their experiences at the centre of the conversation.

“As a brand with deep roots in the agricultural sector, we believe it is important to show support in a way that is practical, respectful and meaningful.”

After-sales service relief packages

In addition to three R50 000 relief awards, the campaign also includes after-sales service relief packages and operational support spot prizes aimed at helping to reduce pressure on farming businesses.

The initiative is part of ISUZU’s broader commitment to supporting sectors that rely heavily on reliable transport and operational continuity, especially agriculture, which is one of South Africa’s most important economic contributors.

“Farmers play a critical role in keeping South Africa moving, often under extremely challenging conditions,” added Nkhumeleni.

“Through this campaign, we want to encourage South Africans to listen to these stories, stand with farming communities, and recognise the resilience that exists within the sector.”

The campaign will continue to share selected farmer stories across ISUZU’s digital and agricultural media platforms.

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