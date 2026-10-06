Isuzu pumps R30m into Gqeberha truck plant

Isuzu Motors South Africa has invested close to R30-million in its Gqeberha commercial vehicle assembly plant as the truck maker moves to improve production efficiency, quality and its ability to accommodate future models.

The investment covers upgrades across the commercial vehicle assembly operation, including the chassis and engine sub-assembly areas and the section where truck cabs are joined to their chassis. Isuzu says an extended chassis line provides additional production stations, while new tooling and revised production layouts will allow the plant to accommodate a broader range of commercial vehicle applications.

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The company has also introduced digital traceability and quality-control measures intended to provide greater visibility throughout the production process.

Employee safety and ergonomics form another part of the investment. New equipment includes a fuel-tank gripper, lift-assist devices, a cab-marriage hoist and electronic torque tools, while changes have also been made to the engine assembly process. The equipment is intended to reduce physical strain on production workers while improving efficiency.

Johan Vermeulen, Isuzu Motors SA executive vice-president for manufacturing and product engineering, said the investment demonstrated the company’s longer-term commitment to local production.

“This investment is about more than preparing our plant for a new generation of trucks. It reflects our long-term vision for manufacturing in South Africa and our confidence in the country’s people, industrial capability and potential,” Vermeulen said.

Energy-efficient tools and motors, along with revised workflows, have also been introduced as Isuzu seeks to reduce the environmental impact of its manufacturing operations.

Isuzu is among several major commercial vehicle manufacturers with local assembly operations in South Africa. The sector also includes companies such as MAN Truck & Bus, Volvo Trucks and Daimler Truck Southern Africa, which assembles commercial vehicles locally as completely knocked down (CKD) plant while other brands produce largely using semi-knocked-down (SKD) kits.

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Local commercial vehicle assembly remains an important component of South Africa’s broader automotive manufacturing industry, supporting employment, component suppliers and the country’s role as a production base for African markets.

Isuzu said the latest upgrades would help its Gqeberha operation respond to evolving commercial vehicle technologies and customer requirements while strengthening its competitiveness locally and across the continent.

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