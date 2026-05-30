ISUZU ships first new D-MAX units from South Africa to more than 30 African markets

As Africa marked Africa Month, ISUZU Motors South Africa announced that it has begun shipping the first consignments of its new D-MAX bakkie from its Gqeberha manufacturing plant to dealerships across the continent.

The rollout will see the locally built D-MAX supplied to more than 30 African markets, including Zimbabwe, Zambia, Mozambique, Botswana, Namibia and Ivory Coast, reinforcing South Africa’s position as a key automotive manufacturing and export hub.

Manufactured at ISUZU’s Gqeberha facility in the Eastern Cape, the new D-MAX has been developed to meet the diverse and often demanding conditions found across Africa. The vehicle is targeted at industries such as agriculture, mining, construction and logistics, where durability and reliability remain critical.

Strengthening mobility solutions across Africa

The export programme forms part of ISUZU’s broader strategy to strengthen mobility solutions across the continent while supporting economic activity, trade and community development.

“Africa Month is an important moment for us to reflect on the partnerships we have built across the continent, and the role ISUZU continues to play in enabling economic activity and mobility,” said Mava Landu, Department Executive for Revenue Generation in Rest of Africa Markets at ISUZU Motors South Africa.

Among the upgrades featured on the new D-MAX are a high-tensile steel load box, a reinforced tailgate with a centre hinge and locally developed underbody stone protection designed to withstand harsh operating conditions.

African growth plans

ISUZU said its extensive dealer network, supported by parts distribution, technical expertise and aftersales services, remains central to its African growth plans. The network stretches from major cities to remote rural communities where dependable transport is often essential for businesses and service delivery.

Lebo Rakgekola, department executive for revenue generation SACU, said the shipment demonstrates the company’s confidence in Africa’s future and its commitment to supporting entrepreneurs, businesses and communities.

The new D-MAX enters a highly competitive segment where it competes with rivals such as the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger, Nissan Navara, Mitsubishi Triton, Volkswagen Amarok, Kia Tasman and GWM P-Series amongst others.

Beyond vehicle exports, ISUZU continues to invest in parts distribution, technical training and regional assembly operations aimed at supporting skills development and job creation across the continent.

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