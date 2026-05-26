Isuzu subsidiary KANU invests R25m in new Gqeberha plant

Isuzu Motors South Africa subsidiary, KANU Commercial Body Construction, has invested R25-million in a new manufacturing facility in Gqeberha as the company looks to strengthen its specialised commercial vehicle body solutions business across South Africa and key African markets.

The new facility, located adjacent to Isuzu’s Vehicle Conversion and Distribution Centre in the Aloes Industrial Complex in Wells Estate, was officially opened last week and forms part of the company’s long-term expansion and localisation strategy.

KANU, which became a wholly owned subsidiary of Isuzu Motors South Africa in 2015, specialises in customised commercial vehicle applications for industries and essential services.

These include mobile clinics, water tankers and mobile government service units aimed at improving service delivery in remote and underserved communities.

Relocation to a tech-savvy site

According to the company, the investment includes the relocation to a more accessible site fitted with upgraded fabrication technologies and infrastructure intended to improve product quality and production efficiency.

The new facility features two new paint booths, a laser cleaning facility designed to improve surface preparation while reducing environmental impact, additional gantry systems and new tooling and fixtures. Staff facilities have also been upgraded with a new medical centre, canteen and improved ablution facilities.

KANU Commercial Body Construction CEO Ingo Epler-Brandenburg said the investment positions the company for future growth while improving operational efficiencies and supporting local economic development.

“This investment represents an important milestone for KANU as we continue building a stronger and more competitive fabrication business capable of supporting customer demand across South Africa and the broader African market,” he said.

Billy Tom, President of Isuzu Motors South Africa and Chairman of KANU, said strengthening local manufacturing capability remained critical to building a resilient automotive industry and supporting broader industrial development in South Africa.

The facility has been designed to support increased production volumes while meeting the technical requirements of different regional markets and cross-border logistics demands across the continent.

The investment will also contribute to skills development and improved working conditions for KANU’s 150 employees while strengthening relationships with customers, suppliers and industry stakeholders.

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