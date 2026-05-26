Isuzu upgrades MU-X with enhanced safety and improved efficiency

Isuzu Motors South Africa has unveiled the updated 2026 MU-X range in South Africa, introducing enhanced intelligent safety systems, improved driver assistance technologies, and refinements to its fuel-efficient turbodiesel engines.

The latest upgrades aim to strengthen the MU-X’s position in the highly competitive seven-seater SUV segment, where it competes against rivals such as the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Everest, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport and GWM Tank 500.

The refreshed MU-X lineup introduces several technology and convenience upgrades aimed at improving long-distance comfort, safety and overall driving confidence.

For the first time, the flagship ONYX XT derivatives now feature Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control, allowing the SUV to automatically adjust its speed to maintain a safe following distance from vehicles ahead.

The feature is expected to improve comfort during long-distance trips and in stop-start traffic conditions.

Versatile adventure SUV

Isuzu has also added traffic sign recognition and an intelligent speed limiter to the ONYX XT models.

Using a forward-facing camera system, the vehicle can detect road speed signs and assist drivers in maintaining legal speed limits.

According to Isuzu Motors South Africa product planning department executive Kevin Fouchè, the latest updates build on the MU-X’s growing reputation as a versatile family and adventure SUV.

“The Isuzu MU-X builds upon the core strengths of the current model, adding increased levels of intelligent safety, driver assistance, and powertrain refinement,” said Fouchè.

The Japanese brand has also refined its 1.9-litre turbodiesel engine, available in LS models, to improve smoothness and fuel efficiency while retaining outputs of 110kW and 350Nm.

The larger 3.0-litre turbodiesel engine remains unchanged and continues to produce 140kW and 450Nm across the LS, LSE and ONYX XT derivatives.

Both engines are paired with a six-speed automatic transmission, while selected models are available in both 4×2 and 4×4 configurations.

Additional updates across the range include new Headlamp Welcome Lights, which illuminate the vehicle’s lights when unlocking the SUV remotely, improving visibility and security in dark environments.

Engineered for families

Premium features carried over from the previous model include a hands-free power tailgate, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a nine-inch infotainment touchscreen, a seven-inch digital information display, and a 360-degree surround view monitor on higher-spec models.

The range-topping ONYX XT also retains its distinctive gloss black styling elements, red ambient lighting and exclusive XT badging.

Isuzu says the updated MU-X remains engineered for families and adventure seekers looking for a combination of comfort, rugged capability and long-distance touring practicality.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content