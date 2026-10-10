JAC Motors pumps R500m into Lanseria expansion as SA sales grow

Chinese vehicle manufacturer JAC Motors is investing more than R500-million in new headquarters and logistics facilities at the proposed Lanseria Smart City development, northwest of Johannesburg, as it prepares to celebrate a decade of operations in South Africa.

The investment represents a significant expansion for the company, which has reported year-on-year sales growth exceeding 50% over the past two years.

JAC relocated its head office from Ruimsig to the new 10-hectare property in September, with its parts warehouse expected to follow. The development will eventually include a retail motor hub, restaurants, lifestyle businesses and an off-road driving facility, with the company projecting more than 500 jobs.However, JAC has not specified when the entire development will be completed or how many jobs will be created during its initial phase.

Boost for Lanseria Smart City

The investment also provides momentum for the Lanseria Smart City initiative, first announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his 2020 State of the Nation Address.

JAC Motors South Africa CEO Karl-Heinz Göbel said the company’s existing facilities could no longer accommodate its expanding operations. “With more than 50% year-on-year sales growth over the past two years, we need a larger headquarters because our Ruimsig site no longer meets our capacity requirements,” Göbel said.

Since entering South Africa in 2017, JAC has expanded its Southern African dealership network from 10 outlets to more than 60. Its local range includes T-Series bakkies, X200 light commercial vehicles and medium-duty trucks.

Electric vehicle push gains traction

The manufacturer has also expanded into electric commercial vehicles, reporting deliveries of more than 60 battery-electric trucks to customers including Takealot, Eskom, DSV and DP World. According to JAC, these vehicles have collectively travelled more than six million kilometres.

The company is planning further product introductions, including the T9 plug-in hybrid bakkie, JS9 seven-seater SUV and an eight-tonne electric truck. The expansion comes amid intensifying competition among Chinese automotive brands seeking greater market share in South Africa.

For JAC, the investment will also test whether its growing sales volumes can translate into stronger aftersales support and sustained customer confidence across the region.