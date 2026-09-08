Motoring

Jaecoo expands J5 range with R459,900 hybrid

By Edward Moleke Makwana
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Jaecoo J5 SHS
The J5 SHS arrives roughly a year after the J5 crossover was introduced locally in September 2025 and follows the more recent launch of the fully electric J5 BEV. / Supplied

Jaecoo has expanded its J5 compact SUV range in South Africa with the introduction of a hybrid derivative priced at R459,900, giving buyers a choice of petrol, hybrid and fully electric powertrains.

The J5 SHS arrives roughly a year after the J5 crossover was introduced locally in September 2025 and follows the more recent launch of the fully electric J5 BEV. Its introduction gives the Chinese brand a broader presence in the growing new-energy vehicle market, while providing buyers who are not ready to switch to a fully electric vehicle with an alternative that does not require external charging.

READ: Omoda and Jaecoo expands J5 range with hybrid and electric models for South Africa

The J5 SHS combines a turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor, producing combined outputs of 165kW and 295Nm. Power is delivered to the front wheels through a dedicated hybrid transmission.

A relatively small 1.83kWh battery allows the vehicle to operate on electric power under certain conditions, including at lower speeds. Jaecoo claims fuel consumption of 5.3 litres/100km and says the combination of the hybrid system and 51-litre fuel tank gives the J5 SHS a theoretical driving range of up to 980km.

Jaecoo J5 SHS
Jaecoo said the J5 SHS was intended to provide a more accessible route into electrified motoring. / Supplied

The crossover rides on MacPherson-strut front and multilink rear suspension and is equipped with disc brakes on all four wheels.

Standard exterior equipment includes 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights and a panoramic moonroof.

Inside, the J5 SHS features black leather upholstery, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting and an eight-inch digital instrument display. A 13.2-inch central touchscreen incorporates wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth and voice commands. A 50W wireless smartphone charger and six-speaker audio system are also standard.

Inside the Jaecoo J5 SHS. / Supplied

Practicality comes in the form of a 410-litre luggage compartment, which expands to a claimed 1,214 litres with the 60/40 split rear seats folded. A powered tailgate is standard.

Safety equipment includes six airbags, electronic stability control, traction control and ISOFIX child-seat mountings. Driver-assistance technology includes adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane-keeping assistance, lane-departure warning and traffic-jam assist.

Potential rivals include hybrid compact SUVs such as the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid, Haval Jolion Pro Hybrid and Chery Tiggo 7 CSH, although specifications, dimensions and pricing differ across the segment. Jaecoo said the J5 SHS was intended to provide a more accessible route into electrified motoring while allowing customers to choose between internal-combustion, hybrid and battery-electric versions of the same model.

READ: Haval H6 PHEV – Could this be SA’s ideal family plug-in hybrid? 

The R459,900 price includes a five-year/150,000km vehicle warranty, 10-year/one-million-kilometre engine warranty, five years of unlimited-kilometre roadside assistance and a five-year/75,000km service plan.

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  • Jaecoo has introduced the J5 SHS hybrid compact SUV in South Africa, priced at R459,900, expanding its J5 range to include petrol, hybrid, and electric versions.
  • The J5 SHS features a turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol engine combined with an electric motor, delivering 165kW and 295Nm, with front-wheel drive and a 1.83kWh battery.
  • The vehicle offers fuel consumption of 5.3 litres/100km and a theoretical driving range of up to 980km using its 51-litre fuel tank and hybrid system.
  • Standard equipment includes 18-inch alloy wheels, panoramic moonroof, black leather interior, dual-zone climate control, an 8-inch digital instrument display, and a 13.2-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
  • Safety and driver-assistance features consist of six airbags, electronic stability control, adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane-keeping assistance, and traffic-jam assist.
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Jaecoo has expanded its J5 compact SUV range in South Africa with the introduction of a hybrid derivative priced at R459,900, giving buyers a choice of petrol, hybrid and fully electric powertrains.

The J5 SHS arrives roughly a year after the J5 crossover was introduced locally in September 2025 and follows the more recent launch of the fully electric J5 BEV. Its introduction gives the Chinese brand a broader presence in the growing new-energy vehicle market, while providing buyers who are not ready to switch to a fully electric vehicle with an alternative that does not require external charging.

READ: Omoda and Jaecoo expands J5 range with hybrid and electric models for South Africa

The J5 SHS combines a turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor, producing combined outputs of 165kW and 295Nm. Power is delivered to the front wheels through a dedicated hybrid transmission.

A relatively small 1.83kWh battery allows the vehicle to operate on electric power under certain conditions, including at lower speeds. Jaecoo claims fuel consumption of 5.3 litres/100km and says the combination of the hybrid system and 51-litre fuel tank gives the J5 SHS a theoretical driving range of up to 980km.

The crossover rides on MacPherson-strut front and multilink rear suspension and is equipped with disc brakes on all four wheels.

Standard exterior equipment includes 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights and a panoramic moonroof.

Inside, the J5 SHS features black leather upholstery, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting and an eight-inch digital instrument display. A 13.2-inch central touchscreen incorporates wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth and voice commands. A 50W wireless smartphone charger and six-speaker audio system are also standard.

Practicality comes in the form of a 410-litre luggage compartment, which expands to a claimed 1,214 litres with the 60/40 split rear seats folded. A powered tailgate is standard.

Safety equipment includes six airbags, electronic stability control, traction control and ISOFIX child-seat mountings. Driver-assistance technology includes adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane-keeping assistance, lane-departure warning and traffic-jam assist.

Potential rivals include hybrid compact SUVs such as the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid, Haval Jolion Pro Hybrid and Chery Tiggo 7 CSH, although specifications, dimensions and pricing differ across the segment. Jaecoo said the J5 SHS was intended to provide a more accessible route into electrified motoring while allowing customers to choose between internal-combustion, hybrid and battery-electric versions of the same model.

READ: Haval H6 PHEV - Could this be SA's ideal family plug-in hybrid? 

The R459,900 price includes a five-year/150,000km vehicle warranty, 10-year/one-million-kilometre engine warranty, five years of unlimited-kilometre roadside assistance and a five-year/75,000km service plan.

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