JAECOO J5 confirmed for local production as Chery expands SA manufacturing footprint

Chinese automotive brand JAECOO has confirmed that its popular J5 crossover will be built in South Africa at Chery Group’s new manufacturing plant in Rosslyn, strengthening the country’s position as a growing hub for vehicle production.

The announcement follows the official groundbreaking ceremony for Chery Group’s first South African production facility, where the JAECOO J5 has been confirmed as one of the core models to roll off the assembly line.

Both internal combustion engine (ICE) and new energy vehicle (NEV) derivatives of the J5 are earmarked for local production, giving South African consumers a wider choice of powertrains while supporting the country’s gradual transition towards electrified mobility.

The latest announcement comes shortly after confirmation that the Jetour T1 and Jetour T2 will also be produced locally at the Rosslyn facility, highlighting the rapid expansion of Chinese automotive manufacturing in South Africa. Chery is also expected to unveil additional locally produced models this evening as it outlines its broader production strategy for the Rosslyn plant it acquired from Nissan South Africa.

Strong start for JAECOO J5

The JAECOO J5 has enjoyed a strong start in South Africa since its local introduction in September 2025, recording 2,630 sales. The company believes the model’s combination of practicality, technology and crossover versatility has resonated well with local buyers.

Hans Greyling, general manager of OMODA & JAECOO and iCAUR South Africa, said the inclusion of the J5 in the local production programme demonstrates the company’s confidence in the South African market.

“The JAECOO J5 speaks directly to the needs of South African motorists. It offers the practicality, technology and versatility customers expect from a modern crossover, while the addition of NEV models gives buyers more choice as the market continues to evolve,” said Greyling.

The J5 has also performed strongly in several international markets. In Thailand, the battery-electric version topped SUV registrations for six consecutive months between November 2025 and April 2026. In Indonesia, the model recorded nearly 14,000 cumulative sales between January and May this year, leading the country’s battery-electric SUV segment, while it also ranked among Australia’s best-selling electric vehicles during May.

The latest investment further reinforces South Africa’s growing importance as a manufacturing base for Chinese vehicle brands targeting both the domestic and export markets.

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