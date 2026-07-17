JAECOO launches first fully electric J5 BEV in SA from R549,900

JAECOO has expanded its South African line-up with the launch of the all-new J5 BEV, marking the Chinese brand’s first fully electric model to go on sale locally as competition intensifies in the country’s fast-growing electric vehicle market.

Priced from R549,900, the newcomer joins the existing petrol and hybrid versions of the J5 crossover, giving buyers three different powertrain options as more manufacturers broaden their new-energy vehicle offerings.

To give rivals run for their money

The J5 BEV enters an increasingly competitive segment where it will battle rivals such as the BYD Atto 3, GWM ORA 03, Volvo EX30 and MINI Countryman Electric in the race to attract South African motorists considering the switch to battery-powered mobility.

Power comes from a single front-mounted electric motor producing 155kW and 288Nm of torque, paired with a 58.9kWh lithium iron phosphate battery. JAECOO claims the crossover can travel up to 402km on the WLTP test cycle, making it suitable for daily commuting and urban driving.

The battery supports 11kW AC charging, while DC fast charging of up to 130kW allows the battery to recharge from 30% to 80% in around 28 minutes. The vehicle also features Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology, enabling owners to power external electrical devices directly from the vehicle’s battery.

Visually, the J5 BEV distinguishes itself from its petrol and hybrid siblings through a redesigned front end that replaces JAECOO’s signature waterfall grille with a cleaner, more aerodynamic fascia complemented by a full-width LED light bar.

Generous standard equipment

Standard equipment is generous, including 18-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, LED lighting, acoustic glass, a powered tailgate, heated and electrically adjustable mirrors, as well as a premium cabin featuring ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control and ambient lighting.

Technology highlights include a 13.2-inch infotainment touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, voice control, a 50W wireless smartphone charger and an eight-speaker audio system.

The electric crossover also boasts an extensive list of safety features, including six airbags and a comprehensive suite of advanced driver assistance systems such as adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, blind-spot detection, lane-keeping assist, rear cross-traffic alert and traffic jam assist.

Shannon Gahagan, National Brand and Marketing Manager for OMODA & JAECOO South Africa and iCAUR South Africa, said the launch represents an important milestone for the brand’s local electrification strategy.

To encourage early adoption, customers who pre-order the J5 BEV will receive an incentive package worth more than R50,000, including a discount on the purchase price, public charging credits, a home wallbox charger and additional ownership benefits under the JAECOO Cares programme.

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