Jetour T2 races past 500,000 global sales milestone

Chinese SUV brand Jetour is celebrating a major global achievement after its popular T2 off-roader surpassed 500,000 cumulative sales worldwide within just 33 months of launch, making it the fastest-selling boxy SUV to reach the half-million mark.

The milestone forms part of a broader success story for the brand’s T-Series range, which has now exceeded 700,000 units in cumulative global sales as of May 2026.

The T2 has become one of Jetour’s flagship products, helping the rapidly growing Chinese automaker establish a foothold in markets across Africa, the Middle East, South America and Asia. Its combination of rugged styling, off-road capability and everyday practicality has resonated strongly with buyers looking for adventure-focused vehicles that remain comfortable enough for daily commuting.

The SUV’s distinctive boxy design has become one of its strongest selling points, appealing to consumers seeking a more adventurous image without sacrificing modern technology and comfort.

Under the bonnet, the petrol-powered version features a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and the brand’s intelligent XWD four-wheel-drive system. Jetour has also expanded the range with a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) version, allowing the company to cater for markets with varying fuel and energy requirements.

The T2 comes equipped with a long list of features including a large infotainment display, panoramic sunroof, adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, a 360-degree camera system and six airbags.

Jetour says the vehicle was developed to meet global automotive standards and has undergone extensive testing in extreme weather conditions ranging from the scorching heat of the Middle East to freezing temperatures in northern Asia.

The vehicle’s growing popularity has translated into strong sales performance, with the T2 reportedly topping the boxy SUV sales charts in markets including the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Egypt.

Its success has also been recognised through a growing list of international awards. In South Africa, the T2 recently made headlines after becoming the first Chinese vehicle to be crowned the overall winner of the 2026 South African Guild of Mobility Journalists (SAGMJ) Car of the Year competition. The SUV also secured victory in the Mild Adventure category.

The achievement underlines the growing influence of Chinese automotive brands globally, with Jetour continuing to expand its presence and challenge established competitors in the highly competitive SUV market.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content