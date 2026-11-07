JMC targets Mahindra, LDV, JAC and established bakkie brands with R329 900 Vigus

Chinese automotive manufacturer JMC has expanded its South African commercial vehicle offering with the introduction of the new Vigus single cab bakkie, priced from R329 900.

The newcomer enters the fiercely contested light commercial vehicle market, where it will compete directly with value-focused offerings from Mahindra and fellow Chinese brands LDV and JAC, while seeking to capture sales from established players such as Toyota, Ford and Isuzu.

Distributed locally with the backing of the Salvador Caetano Group, JMC is targeting small businesses, fleet operators, farmers and contractors looking for affordable workhorses without sacrificing load-carrying capability.

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The Vigus arrives at a time when South Africa’s commercial vehicle market is attracting growing competition from Chinese manufacturers seeking to challenge the dominance of established brands. However, its ability to gain market share will depend on pricing, reliability, aftersales support and long-term operating costs.

Diesel power and practical capability

Under the bonnet, the Vigus single cab features a 2.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine producing 123kW and 410Nm of torque, available between 1,400rpm and 2,400rpm. Power is delivered to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission, with the bakkie offered in 4×2 configuration.

The Vigus has a claimed payload capacity of 1,000kg, while its load bed measures 2,310mm in length and 1,595mm in width. A factory-fitted spray-in bedliner provides protection against damage during loading and unloading. For businesses transporting equipment and trailers, the bakkie offers a braked towing capacity of 2,000kg and an unbraked capacity of 750kg.

Its suspension combines a double-wishbone front arrangement with coil springs and rear leaf springs designed to accommodate heavy loads. Ground clearance stands at 210mm, complemented by a 27-degree approach angle and 22-degree departure angle.

Work-focused features and safety

Inside, standard equipment includes air conditioning, Bluetooth connectivity and two USB ports. Safety features comprise dual front airbags, anti-lock brakes, electronic brake-force distribution and rear parking sensors.

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JMC also promotes fuel efficiency as a selling point, although official consumption figures have not been disclosed. The bakkie features a 73-litre fuel tank.

Pricing puts pressure on rivals

The new Vigus comes with a five-year/100,000km warranty and is available through JMC dealerships nationwide. At R329 900, the Vigus is positioned to appeal to cost-conscious commercial buyers considering alternatives to the Mahindra Pik Up, LDV T60 and JAC T6 while potentially drawing customers away from entry-level derivatives of the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger and Isuzu D-Max.

Aftersales support remains the key test

For JMC, the bigger challenge will be convincing buyers that its competitive pricing and specifications are matched by durability, parts availability and dependable aftersales service in a segment where vehicle downtime directly affects business profitability.