Motoring

Kia bets on family mobility with new seven-seater Carens

By Sunday World
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South Africa’s family car market is becoming a battleground, and Korean car maker Kia believes it has found a fresh weapon to fight back against the growing wave of Chinese and budget-focused rivals flooding local showrooms.

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https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper

  • South Africa’s family car market is highly competitive and increasingly crowded.
  • Korean automaker Kia is actively seeking new strategies to regain market share.
  • The main challenge comes from an influx of Chinese and budget-friendly car brands.
  • Kia aims to counter these rivals with innovative or refreshed offerings.
  • Full details are available in the e-edition of Sunday World newspaper.
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