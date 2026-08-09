Kia flexes with all-new Seltos amid SUV market contest

Kia South Africa has unveiled the second-generation Seltos, betting on sharper styling, a more digital cabin and improved technology to strengthen its position in one of the country’s most competitive vehicle segments.

I travelled to Cape Town this week as a guest of Kia South Africa to drive the new Seltos over a scenic 130km route.

The original Seltos, launched locally in 2019, has sold more than 36 000 units, making it Kia’s fastest-selling SUV in South Africa. The company says the compact SUV segment, now the largest passenger vehicle category across many emerging markets, grew by 33% during 2025.

Speaking during the launch, Kia South Africa CEO Paul Turnbull said around 1 400 Seltos units were already at the harbour awaiting delivery. He added that after Kia won the World Car of the Year title three times in the past five years, the company believed the new Seltos could become a contender for the 2027 award.

“Time and time again, in moments of challenge and change, Kia has chosen to be bold rather than timid,” Turnbull said.

The newcomer adopts a more assertive appearance than its predecessor. The front features the brand’s Star Map LED lighting with an animated welcome sequence, while flush-fitting door handles, stronger body lines and a floating roof modernise the profile. At the rear, vertically styled LED tail lamps create a broader visual stance.

Inside, the cabin has been completely redesigned around a lower dashboard that improves visibility and creates a greater sense of space. Higher-specification models receive a panoramic dual-screen layout combining a 12.3-inch infotainment display with a fully digital instrument cluster.

Depending on the model, buyers also gain features such as a panoramic sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting, wireless smartphone charging, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control and a Bose premium sound system.

Practicality remains one of the Seltos’ strengths, with generous rear legroom and a 447-litre luggage compartment complemented by a dual-level cargo floor.

The local range comprises five derivatives – LS, LX, GT-Line, GT-Line S and X-Line – across three 1.5-litre engines. The naturally aspirated petrol produces 85kW and 144Nm, while the turbodiesel develops 85kW and 250Nm. The range-topping turbocharged petrol delivers 119kW and 253Nm through a dual-clutch transmission. All derivatives feature Eco, Normal and Sport drive modes.

Safety has also been improved. Six airbags, electronic stability control, hill start assist, a rear-view camera, a tyre oressure monitoring system and Isofix child-seat anchors are fitted across the range.

Pricing starts at R389 995 for the Seltos 1.5 LS manual and rises to R614 995 for the flagship Seltos 1.5 CRDi X-Line.

The newcomer will compete with rivals including the Toyota Corolla Cross, Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen T-Cross, Suzuki Grand Vitara, Haval Jolion, Chery Tiggo 4 Pro and Jetour X70 Plus.

First impressions

The launch drive suggested Kia has significantly refined an already successful package.

The updated styling gives the Seltos stronger road presence, with design cues that echo Kia’s latest products, including the Tasman.

The fresh colour palette, particularly Magma Red, Frost Blue and Morning Haze, also helps distinguish it from many rivals.

Our turbodiesel test vehicle returned an indicated fuel consumption of 6.2l/100km over the launch route, although real-world figures will vary depending on driving conditions.

Based on this first drive, the second-generation Seltos represents a meaningful step forward rather than a simple update.

In an increasingly crowded compact SUV market, Kia has produced a vehicle that appears better equipped, more refined and technologically stronger than before.