Kyalami set to explode as Festival of Motoring returns with 10,000 track drives

The engines are warming up and Kyalami is preparing for one of the biggest motoring spectacles of the year.

The 9th edition of the Festival of Motoring (FoM), powered by WesBank, returns to the iconic Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit from August 28 to 30, 2026, and organisers promise this will be the boldest show yet.

Under the theme “Driven by Purpose, Defined by Legacy” the festival aims to bring together car lovers, families, thrill-seekers and serious buyers for three days of non-stop automotive action.

Rare chance to test vehicles

The headline attraction? More than 10,000 complimentary track drives on the main Kyalami circuit. Visitors won’t just look at cars, they’ll drive them. Over 20 brands are expected to participate, giving consumers a rare chance to test vehicles in real track conditions before making buying decisions.

Volkswagen will headline the event as it celebrates 75 years, joined by brands such as Suzuki, GWM, BAIC, GAC and Shelby, with more announcements expected in the coming weeks.

For adrenaline junkies, the programme includes the Sunbet ZX10 Masters Cup superbike racing series, Formula One-style demonstration runs, the Vilaca Racing Speed Challenge featuring machines like the Audi RS3, Toyota Supra and Porsche 911 GT3 and the BMW M Performance Parts Race Series. The Simola Hillclimb Experience will also bring a taste of Knysna’s famous climb to Johannesburg.

Treat for off-road fans

Off-road fans can tackle the 4×4 Village obstacle course, while a self-handling track with more than 40 vehicles will allow drivers to test braking, handling and stability systems in a controlled setting.

Beyond the tarmac, the festival will showcase car clubs, show-and-shine displays and automotive lifestyle retailers.

Tickets are now on sale at R315 for adults and R88 for children aged four to 12. Organisers have warned that hospitality suites and track slots are expected to sell out fast.

If you love cars, August at Kyalami is where the action will be.

