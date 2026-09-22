Launch drive: Nissan Tekton arrives in SA with Renault Duster familiarity, Patrol-inspired looks

Nissan has launched its new Tekton compact SUV in South Africa, making the country the first market to receive the Patrol-inspired newcomer as the Japanese brand seeks to rebuild momentum following major changes to its local operations.

The Tekton was unveiled during a three-day Nissan Matsuri — Japanese for festival — which started in Midrand on Monday and brought together media, dealers, investors, employees and the company’s current and future products.

With Heritage Day falling on Thursday, Nissan also used the occasion to showcase some of the vehicles that have shaped its 65-year South African history. A collection of classic Datsun, Skyline, Sentra and GT-R models, among others, provided a nostalgic backdrop to the launch.

The timing was significant. Nissan has transitioned from being a local vehicle manufacturer to an importer following the sale of its Rosslyn manufacturing facility to Chinese automotive group Chery.

READ: Nissan ends South African production by selling Pretoria plant to Chery

Throughout the event, executives emphasised Nissan’s history in South Africa and its commitment to customers, giving a clear impression that strengthening customer confidence and loyalty will be central to the brand’s next chapter.

The Tekton forms part of that strategy. Built in Chennai, India, the compact SUV bears a striking resemblance to the Renault Duster, both inside and out. The similarities are understandable given the Renault-Nissan alliance and shared vehicle architecture, although Nissan has given the Tekton its own Patrol-inspired exterior identity.

The approach is somewhat reminiscent of Toyota and Suzuki, which have increasingly shared vehicle platforms while differentiating their respective products through styling, specifications and branding.

Nissan has fitted the Tekton with C-shaped LED lighting, a squared-off bonnet, prominent wheel arches and up to 18-inch wheels. Ground clearance stands at 212mm.

Two turbocharged petrol engines are available. The entry-level 1.0-litre three-cylinder produces 74kW and 160Nm and is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox, while the 1.3-litre four-cylinder develops 120kW and 260Nm and drives the front wheels through a dual-clutch transmission.

Our first drive was in the 1.3-litre version. It generally felt responsive and comfortable, although some front-wheel-drive torque steer occasionally emerged under acceleration before fading again. However, the launch route was disappointingly brief, making it difficult to draw detailed conclusions about ride quality, fuel consumption, refinement and everyday usability. Those questions will have to wait until we spend a full week with the Tekton under more representative real-world conditions.

Inside, a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen offers wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while Nissan claims 700 litres of luggage capacity. Higher-specification versions add features including ventilated front seats, wireless smartphone charging, dual-zone climate control and additional driver-assistance technology.

Five derivatives are available, starting at R339,999 for the 1.0 Visia manual. The 1.3 Visia DCT costs R399,999, followed by the Acenta at R459,999, Tekna at R499,999 and Tekna+ at R529,999.

The Tekton arrives as Nissan prepares further product activity, including the upgraded Navara and eighth-generation Patrol, with the latter scheduled for South Africa in the first quarter of 2027.

READ: Nissan confirms new X-Trail for SA as SUV offensive gathers pace

For Nissan, therefore, the Tekton launch was about considerably more than another compact SUV. The Matsuri connected the brand’s South African heritage with a new, import-led chapter — one that will ultimately be judged by how its new products perform in an increasingly competitive market.

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