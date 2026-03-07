Lexus drives into LIV Golf SA as official vehicle partner

Luxury car brand Lexus South Africa has partnered with the global LIV Golf league as the official vehicle partner for the upcoming tournament taking place at The Club at Steyn City from 19 to 22 March 2026.

The partnership marks a significant collaboration between the Japanese premium automotive brand and the international golf league, which blends top-level competition with entertainment and lifestyle experiences.

Fleet of 45 support vehicles

As part of the agreement, Lexus South Africa will provide a fleet of 45 vehicles to support tournament operations, including player transport, official mobility, and logistics throughout the four-day event.

The fleet will feature several of the brand’s premium models, including the GX, RX, NX and the recently launched fully electric RZ, giving players, officials and VIP guests a taste of the Lexus luxury mobility offering.

Glenn Crompton, Vice President of Marketing at Lexus South Africa, said the partnership aligns with the brand’s strategy of delivering premium lifestyle experiences beyond the traditional automotive space.

‘New generation of sports and lifestyle audiences’

“Our partnership with LIV Golf South Africa reflects Lexus’ commitment to creating remarkable experiences that go beyond the drive,” said Crompton.

“Being part of the LIV Golf event on home soil allows us to connect with a new generation of sports and lifestyle audiences while showcasing the performance, design and refinement that defines the Lexus brand.”

‘Delivering a world-class experience’

Chris Bentley, LIV Golf’s Regional Managing Director for South Africa, welcomed the partnership, saying it strengthens the event’s ability to deliver a world-class experience for players and fans.

“LIV Golf South Africa is one of the marquee events on our global schedule and we’re thrilled to have Lexus South Africa as our main vehicle partner,” said Bentley.

Festival-style atmosphere planned

The Steyn City event promises more than just elite golf. Organisers have planned a festival-style atmosphere featuring four nights of live concerts, a fan village, premium food experiences curated by local chefs, and a dedicated family entertainment zone known as the Family Fairway.

Lexus will also host interactive brand activations, giving spectators an opportunity to engage with the brand’s latest innovations in luxury design and technology.

The tournament forms part of LIV Golf’s 14-event global calendar and is expected to attract both local and international spectators.

Tickets for the event are currently available through the LIV Golf website. Organisers are encouraging fans to book early due to limited availability.