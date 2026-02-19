Mercedes academy earns SA’s first Mechatronics Trade Test Centre accreditation

German luxury car brand Mercedes-Benz South Africa’s Learning Academy (MBLA) has become the first institution in the country to be accredited as a Trade Test Centre for Mechatronics, marking a significant milestone in the country’s artisan development landscape.

Mechatronics is an interdisciplinary trade that combines mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, electronics, and control systems.

The qualification equips artisans with the skills required to operate, maintain, and troubleshoot advanced, automated, and digitally controlled technologies that are increasingly used in modern manufacturing environments.

As an accredited trade test centre, MBLA is now authorised to formally test, assess and certify artisans against nationally recognised trade standards—a crucial step in strengthening South Africa’s technical skills base.

The new mechatronics qualification was introduced by the Department of Higher Education and Training and developed by the National Artisan Moderation Body (NAMB), which oversees artisan trade moderation in the country.

Following pilot projects conducted in August 2024 and September 2025, the qualification received accreditation from the Quality Council for Trades and Occupations, the statutory body responsible for occupational qualifications and the accreditation of training providers and trade centres.

Commitment to skills development

MBLA was selected by NAMB as the national pilot centre, reflecting its advanced equipment, technical capabilities and compliance with stringent accreditation standards.

The academy also partners with bodies such as MerSETA to deliver certified training and trade testing for artisans.

Thapelo Lakaje, head of human relations at Mercedes-Benz South Africa, said the recognition underscores the company’s long-standing commitment to skills development.

“Being selected as the country’s first Mechatronics Trade Centre underscores our dedication to world-class training rooted in doing things the right way—taking the time to prepare artisans for the real expectations of the industry,” Lakaje said.

Established in 1981 as one of South Africa’s first fully integrated multi-racial technical training centres, MBLA was transformed in 2016 through a public-private partnership into a state-of-the-art learning facility.

Today, it is among the few centres in the Eastern Cape accredited to conduct trade tests for electrician, millwright, fitter, fitter & turner, automotive motor mechanic, and transportation electrician qualifications.

For more than four decades, the Academy has played a pivotal role in developing a skilled artisan pipeline that supports Mercedes-Benz South Africa’s manufacturing operations while contributing to youth employment and industrial capability in the region.

