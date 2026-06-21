Mercedes-Benz GLC 200 proves petrol power still has a place

The automotive industry is changing rapidly. Diesel engines, once regarded as the obvious choice for long-distance motorists because of their fuel efficiency, are increasingly facing pressure from stricter emissions regulations and rising fuel costs. At the same time, Chinese manufacturers are flooding the market with plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) promising impressive driving ranges and lower running costs.

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