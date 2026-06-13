Mercedes-Benz launches all-new CLA 200 in South Africa with AI-powered technology

Mercedes-Benz South Africa has officially introduced the all-new CLA 200, a compact luxury sedan that promises more space, efficiency and technology than its predecessor while ushering in a new generation of software-driven vehicles for the German brand.

Priced from R937 000, the CLA 200 arrived in local showrooms on June 12 and serves as the entry point into Mercedes-Benz’s next-generation vehicle family, built on an all-new modular architecture designed to accommodate a range of future powertrains.

The newcomer enters one of the most competitive segments of the premium market, where it will square off against rivals such as the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé and Audi A3 Sedan.

Sleeker, more sophisticated appearance

Visually, the new CLA adopts a sleeker and more sophisticated appearance, characterised by GT-inspired proportions, a long wheelbase and a coupe-like silhouette. A distinctive chrome star-pattern grille, illuminated light signature and standard panoramic glass roof reinforce its premium positioning.

Under the bonnet is a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine paired with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system and an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. The electrified powertrain produces 120kW and 250Nm, enabling a claimed 0-100km/h sprint of eight seconds.

Mercedes-Benz says the integration of the electric motor within the transmission helps deliver a combined fuel consumption figure of just 5.4 litres per 100km, making it one of the most efficient combustion-powered models in its class.

Digital luxury

Inside, the CLA showcases the brand’s latest interpretation of digital luxury. Dominating the cabin is the new MBUX Superscreen, which combines a 10.25-inch driver display and a 14-inch central touchscreen beneath a single glass surface.

The biggest talking point, however, is the debut of the new Mercedes-Benz Operating System (MB.OS), which powers the fourth generation of the MBUX infotainment platform.

The system integrates artificial intelligence technologies from both Microsoft and Google, including ChatGPT-4o and Google Gemini, enabling more natural voice conversations, contextual responses and advanced navigation assistance.

Mercedes-Benz says the virtual assistant can engage in multi-turn conversations, remember short-term context and provide more personalised interactions for drivers.

With a blend of mild-hybrid efficiency, advanced digital technology and premium design, the new CLA 200 signals Mercedes-Benz’s intention to redefine expectations in the compact luxury segment while preparing customers for a future increasingly shaped by software and artificial intelligence.

The CLA 200 is sold with a five-year/100,000km service and maintenance plan.

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