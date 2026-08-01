Mercedes-Benz unveils all-new GLA as electric SUV with 657km range

Mercedes-Benz has pulled the wraps off the all-new GLA, ushering in a new generation of its best-selling compact SUV with an all-electric powertrain, artificial intelligence-powered technology and a significantly more premium interior.

The new GLA, which is expected to arrive in South Africa in 2027, marks a major evolution for the German luxury brand as it expands its compact vehicle line-up with both battery-electric and electrified combustion engine options.

Orders in Europe opened on July 30, with pricing in Germany starting from €48 599 (R924 937) for the entry-level GLA 200 electric.

Mercedes-Benz says the redesigned SUV has been developed for urban motorists seeking a blend of sporty styling, practicality and cutting-edge technology.

“The new GLA is designed to excite customers every day. Drawing on 140 years of innovation, we’ve built the most expressive GLA ever,” said Mercedes-Benz Group CEO Ola Källenius.

Three models

The electric range launches with three models: the GLA 200 electric, GLA 250+ electric and range-topping GLA 350 4MATIC electric.

The standout figure is a claimed driving range of up to 657km on the WLTP cycle for selected derivatives, while the SUV’s new 800-volt electrical architecture enables up to 270km of range to be added in just 10 minutes using ultra-fast DC charging.

Mercedes-Benz confirmed that additional variants, including hybrid-powered models using a new 48-volt mild-hybrid petrol engine, will join the range from early 2027.

GLA adopts a more athletic stance

Visually, the GLA adopts a more athletic stance with a lower roofline, longer wheelbase and illuminated front grille, a first for Mercedes-Benz’s compact SUV family. Inside, buyers will find a minimalist cabin dominated by the new MBUX Superscreen stretching across the dashboard, along with a panoramic glass roof, upgraded materials and increased passenger space.

As seen in the recently launched CLA sedan, the latest MBUX Virtual Assistant, powered by generative artificial intelligence, combines ChatGPT, Microsoft Bing and Google Gemini to provide conversational voice control, navigation assistance and personalised recommendations.

More than 40 in-car apps

Mercedes-Benz has also expanded its entertainment offering with more than 40 in-car apps, including YouTube, Disney+, Sony Pictures’ RIDEVU platform and future integration with sports streaming service DAZN.

Practicality has not been overlooked. The electric GLA offers a 410-litre luggage compartment, a 107-litre front storage compartment (frunk) and a towing capacity of up to two tonnes on selected 4MATIC models.

The SUV also introduces new driver-assistance systems, including enhanced lane-change assistance, advanced parking technology and improved 360-degree camera functionality.

When it reaches South African showrooms next year, the all-new GLA is expected to compete against premium compact SUVs such as the BMW iX1 and X1, Audi Q4 e-tron and Q3, Volvo EX30 and XC40, Lexus UX and newcomers from premium Chinese brands like BYD, Geely, Omoda and others looking to gain ground in the luxury electric SUV segment.

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