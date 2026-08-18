Mercedes-Benz’s updated C-Class headed to South Africa in early 2027

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled an extensively upgraded C-Class, bringing refreshed styling, electrified engines and artificial intelligence-powered technology to its popular midsize luxury range.

The updated C-Class sedan is expected to reach South Africa during the first half of 2027. However, it remains unclear whether (or when) the more practical Estate version (aka station wagon) will be introduced locally.

Strong sales record

The C-Class has recorded more than 12-million sales globally since its introduction in 1982. Its key rivals include the BMW 3 Series, Audi A5, Volvo S60 and Alfa Romeo Giulia.

Exterior revisions include a redesigned radiator grille with an illuminated surround, new headlamps and taillights incorporating Mercedes-Benz’s star motif, and reshaped bumpers.

Wheel sizes range from 17 to 19 inches, while lavender silver metallic and moody sky grey metallic join the colour palette.

Inside, the C-Class retains a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and an 11.9-inch portrait-orientated central touchscreen. New upholstery colours and trim finishes have been introduced, alongside an upgraded optional 710-watt Burmester 3D surround-sound system.

MBUX infotainment system

The latest MBUX infotainment system runs on the Mercedes-Benz Operating System and combines artificial-intelligence services from ChatGPT, Microsoft Bing and Google Gemini. Mercedes-Benz says its voice assistant can conduct multi-stage conversations, retain short-term context and assist with navigation, parking searches and entertainment.

Powertrain choices in international markets include mild-hybrid petrol and diesel engines, as well as plug-in hybrids. Petrol derivatives produce between 130kW and 190kW, with the 48-volt starter-generator providing an additional 17kW and 205Nm when required.

The C400e 4Matic plug-in hybrid combines a two-litre petrol engine with an electric motor to produce up to 290kW and 650Nm. Its 19.53kWh battery provides a claimed electric range of up to 100km on the WLTP cycle and supports DC charging at up to 55kW. Mercedes-Benz has not confirmed which engines will be offered in South Africa.

Rear-axle steering

Other available technologies include rear-axle steering, which reduces the turning circle to 10.64 metres, automated lane-changing and parking assistance, and upgraded Digital Light headlamps.

The Estate offers 490 litres of luggage capacity, expanding to 1,510 litres with its rear seats folded. German ordering opened on August 18, with the C200 sedan priced from €48,844, including VAT (R917,922 in today’s exchange rate). South African pricing and specifications will be announced closer to launch.