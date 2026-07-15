Mid-life update makes Audi RS e-tron GT the brand’s most powerful ever

Audi South Africa has officially launched the updated RS e-tron GT Performance, a flagship electric grand tourer that becomes the most powerful production model ever to wear the famous four rings.

Priced from R4.9-million, the newcomer represents a major milestone for Audi Sport as the brand’s first fully electric RS performance model and signals the next chapter in the evolution of high-performance luxury motoring.

The RS e-tron GT performance enters an increasingly competitive premium electric performance segment, where it will battle rivals such as the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT, Mercedes-AMG EQS 53, BMW i7 50 xDrive Sedan and high-performance offerings from emerging Chinese brands such as the Yangwang U9 and Xiaomi SU7 Ultra, which are redefining expectations for electric performance globally.

Dual-motor electric drivetrain

At the heart of Audi’s new flagship is a dual-motor electric drivetrain producing up to 680kW in Launch Control mode, enabling the all-wheel-drive performance sedan to sprint from 0-100km/h in just 2.5 seconds before reaching an electronically limited top speed of 250km/h.

Despite its supercar-like acceleration, Audi says the RS e-tron GT performance remains true to the Gran Turismo philosophy by combining extreme performance with everyday comfort and long-distance usability.

Power comes from a 105kWh battery pack offering a claimed driving range of between 533km and 592km, while an advanced 800-volt electrical architecture supports ultra-fast DC charging at up to 320kW. Under ideal conditions, the battery can recharge from 10% to 80% in approximately 18 minutes.

Upgraded quattro all-wheel-drive system

Audi has also equipped the newcomer with adaptive air suspension, an upgraded quattro all-wheel-drive system, ceramic brakes and a dedicated RS Performance mode designed to maximise the car’s handling on demanding roads.

A push-to-pass function temporarily unlocks an additional 70kW of power for up to 10 seconds, providing even stronger acceleration when overtaking.

Inside, the cabin reflects the model’s flagship status with Fine Nappa leather upholstery, RS Sports Seats Pro, a digital cockpit, head-up display, Bang & Olufsen 3D premium audio system and the latest MMI infotainment technology.

Advanced driver assistance features include Remote Park Assist Plus, surround-view cameras, lane departure warning, side assist and rear cross-traffic alert.

The RS e-tron GT performance is now available through Audi South Africa’s ten e-tron dealerships nationwide. It is sold with a

five-year/100 000km Audi Freeway Plan and an eight-year/160 000km high-voltage battery warranty, reinforcing Audi’s confidence in its flagship electric performance model.

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