Mitsubishi refreshes AmaZulu FC fleet in continued sponsorship deal

Mitsubishi Motors South Africa has strengthened its partnership with AmaZulu FC by providing the Durban-based club with seven vehicles to support its operations and player development initiatives.

Six of the vehicles have been allocated for the day-to-day transport needs of players and staff during the season. The fleet includes a Mitsubishi Xpander, Outlander Sport, Outlander, Pajero Sport and two Triton bakkies.

A seventh vehicle, a Mitsubishi Outlander, has been reserved as a reward for AmaZulu’s Player of the Season. The winner of the accolade will have use of the SUV for a three-month period.

Recognition for players and supporters

In addition to the vehicle sponsorship, Mitsubishi sponsored the club’s annual awards ceremony and continues to back the AmaZulu FC Ambitious Player of the Quarter campaign.

The initiative gives supporters and members of the public an opportunity to vote for the player they believe has delivered the strongest performances during each quarter of the season.

The partnership also includes Mitsubishi branding at AmaZulu’s home fixtures, further strengthening the Japanese manufacturer’s visibility among football fans. Details regarding the financial value and duration of the sponsorship agreement have not been disclosed.

Shared commitment to growth

Mitsubishi Motors South Africa managing director Takalani Bruce Mukhola said the partnership provides the company with access to a passionate football audience while assisting AmaZulu with its operational requirements.

“AmaZulu FC enjoyed a strong finish in the PSL league this season, and the team’s performance throughout the season has been impressive,” said Mukhola.

He added that Mitsubishi was honoured to join AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu in presenting the club’s Player of the Season award.

According to Mukhola, the partnership offers the company an opportunity to align its brand and vehicle range with one of KwaZulu-Natal’s most established football clubs.

Community focus beyond football

Beyond its performances on the pitch, AmaZulu FC is involved in several community development programmes, including a back-to-school campaign aimed at supporting local communities.

Mitsubishi said these initiatives complement its own corporate social investment objectives, further strengthening the relationship between the two organisations.

Mukhola described the sponsorship as a partnership designed to support South African sporting talent while building on the legacy and heritage of both brands.

AmaZulu, popularly known as Usuthu, competes in the Betway Premiership and plays its home matches in Durban.