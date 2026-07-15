Mitsubishi sharpens Triton fight with powerful new Bi-Turbo flagship

Mitsubishi Motors South Africa has strengthened its assault on the fiercely contested local bakkie market with the introduction of the new Triton Bi-Turbo, a flagship model that brings more power, more torque and a host of technology upgrades aimed at keeping the Japanese brand competitive.

The latest update arrives at a time when South Africa’s one-ton bakkie segment is experiencing one of its most competitive periods in years. It follows the recent arrival of the new Toyota Hilux, updated Ford Ranger, refreshed Isuzu D-Max, Volkswagen Amarok Dark Label and all-new Kia Tasman. Mitsubishi will also be hoping the upgraded Triton can overtake the Nissan Navara while fending off a growing wave of Chinese rivals, including the BYD Shark, GWM P Series, Changan K50 REEV and the expanding LDV range.

Developed specifically for the South African market, the Triton Bi-Turbo sits at the top of the range and introduces a more potent version of Mitsubishi’s 2.4-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine.

Revised twin-turbocharger setup

Outputs climb to 150kW and 470Nm, thanks to a revised twin-turbocharger setup that combines a smaller turbo for quicker low-end response with a larger unit for sustained performance higher up the rev range. Power is delivered through a six-speed automatic transmission paired exclusively with Mitsubishi’s Super Select II four-wheel-drive system.

The system remains one of the Triton’s biggest selling points, allowing drivers to engage four-wheel drive at speeds of up to 100km/h, making it particularly useful when road conditions suddenly deteriorate due to rain or gravel.

Seven selectable drive modes further enhance the vehicle’s off-road credentials, while a 3.5-tonne towing capacity and one-ton payload ensure the Triton remains equally capable on the worksite and during leisure adventures.

The exterior receives a more aggressive makeover with roof rails, a styling bar, heated mirrors and an assisted tailgate joining the standard equipment list.

Improved comfort and connectivity

Inside, Mitsubishi has focused on improving comfort and connectivity. The Bi-Turbo gains synthetic leather and suede-trimmed seats, dual-zone climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a seven-inch digital instrument display and a six-speaker audio system.

Safety has also been significantly enhanced through Mitsubishi’s Safety Sensing suite, which introduces adaptive cruise control, forward collision mitigation, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, rear cross-traffic alert, parking sensors and a 360-degree camera system.

Meanwhile, the existing GLS derivatives receive cosmetic upgrades, including black exterior accents and dark-finished 18-inch alloy wheels to create a sportier appearance without affecting pricing.

The new Triton Bi-Turbo becomes the flagship of the range at R959 990. The single cab starts from R499 990 while the double cab is from R639 990. Every Triton is sold with a five-year/unlimited kilometre warranty, a five-year/90 000km service plan and five years of roadside assistance.

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