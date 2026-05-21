Mitsubishi sharpens Triton range as bakkie battle intensifies ahead of new Toyota Hilux

South Africa’s fiercely contested bakkie segment is heating up ahead of the highly anticipated launch of the all-new Toyota Hilux, with several rival brands moving to refresh and strengthen their offerings.

Just weeks after Ford Motor Company updated its Ford Ranger line-up locally, Mitsubishi Motors South Africa has now confirmed updates to its Triton range, including the introduction of a new Bi-Turbo derivative.

Sharpening Triton’s competitive edge

The Japanese brand says the upgraded range is aimed at keeping the Triton competitive in a rapidly evolving market where lifestyle appeal, technology and safety have become increasingly important for double-cab buyers.

The new Triton Bi-Turbo will feature enhanced outputs from Mitsubishi’s 2.4-litre 4N16 DI-DC diesel engine, producing 150kW of power and 470Nm of torque. Power will be delivered through a six-speed automatic transmission, with the model offered exclusively in 4×4 configuration.

According to Mitsubishi, the new derivative has also been designed to deliver improved driving dynamics, stronger off-road capability and enhanced refinement.

“The updates to the 2026 Triton range will ensure that this model continues to perfectly cater for the needs of South African bakkie customers while remaining competitive in a rapidly evolving bakkie market,” said Lerato Nonyane, general manager for product and marketing at Mitsubishi Motors South Africa.

Sportier appearance package

Visually, the Triton Bi-Turbo receives a sportier appearance package, including roof rails, a styling bar, heated mirrors and an assisted tailgate. Mitsubishi’s Dynamic Shield front-end styling remains central to the design, joined by revised LED lighting signatures and black exterior detailing.

The updated range also introduces additional driver assistance and safety technology through Mitsubishi’s Safety Sensing suite. Features include adaptive cruise control, forward collision mitigation with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, blind spot warning, rear cross traffic alert and a multi-around monitor system.

Triton GLS revised

Mitsubishi has also revised the Triton GLS derivative with a darker exterior treatment replacing traditional chrome elements. The updated model receives blacked-out bumpers, alloy wheels, mirrors, side steps and rear lamp housings in line with the growing trend towards more aggressive lifestyle-oriented bakkie styling.

The updates come as competition intensifies in South Africa’s lucrative double-cab segment, where brands including the Ford Ranger, Toyota Hilux, Isuzu D-Max, Volkswagen Amarok, Nissan Navara and a growing number of Chinese rivals continue battling for market share.

Toyota South Africa Motors is expected to officially launch the new ninth-generation Hilux in June after previewing the model during the recent Toyota Matsuri event at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit.

While Mitsubishi has not yet confirmed local pricing or launch timing for the updated Triton range, full specifications are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content