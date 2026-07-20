Motorcycle sales gain momentum as SA market eyes best year since 2012

South Africa’s motorcycle industry has staged a strong recovery in the first half of 2026, with second-quarter sales surging 11% year-on-year, putting the market on track for its strongest annual performance in more than a decade.

According to the Association of Motorcycle Industry Distributors (AMID), the market rebounded after a subdued first quarter, which recorded a marginal 1% decline. Strong growth across most segments during the second quarter has lifted confidence that new motorcycle sales could exceed 44,000 units by the end of 2026 – the highest annual total since 2012.

Commercial motorcycle segment 7% growth

The commercial motorcycle segment, which includes motorcycles and scooters used for deliveries and business operations, recorded overall growth of 7%. Internal combustion engine (ICE) motorcycles and scooters continued to dominate sales.

However, electric motorcycles declined by 22%, with AMID attributing the slowdown to the relatively small number of commercial fleet operators in the segment, making long-term trends difficult to assess.

The association also highlighted concerns about the potential impact of immigration enforcement on the delivery industry. It noted that many commercial delivery businesses rely heavily on foreign riders because of a shortage of local drivers, warning that recent repatriation efforts could affect the sector and future motorcycle demand, although the full impact remains uncertain.

The utility quad bike and side-by-side vehicle market, which is closely linked to agriculture, delivered one of the strongest performances, posting a 33% increase in sales.

Leisure motorcycle market standout performer

The leisure motorcycle market proved to be the standout performer, growing by an impressive 44%. Youth motorcycles and quad bikes increased by 42%, a trend the association described as encouraging because younger riders often become future motorcycle buyers.

Demand for smaller, more affordable leisure motorcycles under 500cc climbed 43%, reflecting consumer preference for value in a challenging economic environment. Larger motorcycles above 500cc also recorded healthy growth of 15%.

AMID said competitively priced Chinese brands are beginning to gain traction in the premium leisure segment, accounting for just over 10% of sales. While their impact is not yet as pronounced as in South Africa’s passenger vehicle market, their market share is expected to continue expanding.

Off-road motorcycle sales also enjoyed a strong year, rising by 24%. The used motorcycle market remained stable, with sales increasing by 2.2% compared with the same period last year.

Despite ongoing geopolitical uncertainty and a sluggish domestic economy, AMID said the motorcycle industry has shown remarkable resilience. If the current momentum continues through the second half of the year, 2026 could mark the sector’s best sales performance in 14 years.

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