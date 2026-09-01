New Audi Q5 range arrives in SA priced from R1.275m

Audi has introduced its third-generation Q5 range in South Africa, expanding its renewed SUV portfolio with a choice of conventional SUV and coupé-styled Sportback body designs.

The line-up includes the Q5 SUV, second-generation Q5 Sportback, SQ5 SUV and SQ5 Sportback. Pricing starts at R1,275,000 for the diesel-powered Q5 Sportback S line and rises to R1,635,000 for the SQ5 Sportback Black.

New platform, fresh design

Built on Audi’s Premium Platform Combustion architecture, the new Q5 receives revised exterior styling, upgraded cabin technology and the latest generation of the manufacturer’s petrol and diesel engines.

All derivatives are supplied in S line specification and feature 20-inch alloy wheels, LED lighting, electrically adjustable front sports seats, three-zone climate control, adaptive cruise control, surround-view cameras and Park Assist Plus.

Digital-focused interior

Inside, Audi’s “Digital Stage” combines an 11.9-inch digital instrument cluster with a 14.5-inch curved infotainment touchscreen. Buyers can also specify a 10.9-inch front-passenger display that allows access to selected navigation and entertainment functions without distracting the driver.

The Q5 offers up to 520 litres of luggage space, while the Sportback provides 515 litres despite its sloping roofline. Both models have a wheelbase measuring 2,820mm.

Choice of petrol, diesel and performance powertrains

South African buyers have a choice of three engines. The 2.0-litre TFSI petrol unit produces 200kW and is paired with a seven-speed S tronic transmission and quattro all-wheel drive. Audi claims a zero-to-100km/h time of 5.7 seconds.

A 2.0-litre turbodiesel produces 150kW and 400Nm, targeting buyers who prioritise fuel efficiency and long-distance driving.

At the top of the range, the SQ5 uses a 3.0-litre V6 turbocharged petrol engine producing 270kW and 550Nm. It accelerates from zero to 100km/h in a claimed 4.5 seconds and gains S sports suspension, upgraded brakes and performance-focused styling.

Taking on established rivals

The Q5 competes in a crowded premium midsize SUV segment against key rivals such as the BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC, Volvo XC60, Lexus NX and Porsche Macan T.

Prices for the regular Q5 SUV start at R1,295,000, while the SQ5 SUV costs from R1,510,000. The Sportback petrol range begins at R1,365,000.

All derivatives are now available through Audi dealerships and include a five-year/100,000km Audi Freeway Plan.