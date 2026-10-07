New Hyundai Tucson breaks cover ahead of 2027 SA launch

Hyundai has unveiled the next-generation Tucson, giving South African motorists their first look at the SUV that is expected to reach local showrooms in 2027.

Revealed against the Manhattan skyline in New York, the new Tucson introduces a bolder design, larger dimensions and significantly upgraded cabin technology, while Hyundai is also expanding the model’s electrified powertrain options internationally.

Local specifications, model derivatives and pricing have not yet been confirmed. Hyundai Automotive South Africa is expected to provide further details closer to the vehicle’s local launch in the second half of 2027.

When it arrives, the Tucson will continue competing in one of South Africa’s increasingly crowded family SUV segments, where rivals include the Toyota RAV4, Volkswagen Tiguan, Kia Sportage, Mazda CX-5 and Haval H6.

READ: Can the sixth-generation Toyota RAV4 keep its challengers at bay?

Hyundai says the new model adopts its “Art of Steel” design philosophy, characterised by muscular wheel arches, cleaner body surfaces and new lighting signatures. The long-wheelbase version measures 4,700mm long, 1,905mm wide and 1,685mm high, making it 60mm longer, 40mm wider and 20mm taller than its predecessor.

Inside, Hyundai has combined a 9.9-inch driver display with either a 12.9-inch or 17-inch central touchscreen running its new Pleos Connect infotainment system. The Android Automotive-based platform incorporates Gleo AI, allowing occupants to interact with vehicle and navigation functions using conversational voice commands.

Hyundai has retained physical controls for frequently used functions such as climate and audio settings, rather than moving everything onto the touchscreen.

Internationally, the powertrain range includes petrol, hybrid and plug-in hybrid options. The plug-in hybrid combines a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine with an electric system producing a claimed 292PS and offering an estimated electric-only range of 81km.

The hybrid introduces Hyundai’s E-Traction system, designed to manage torque and improve grip and stability during cornering.

More adventurous buyers in selected markets will also be offered XRT and XRT PRO derivatives. The latter receives all-wheel drive, all-terrain tyres, additional underbody protection and 210mm of ground clearance.

The Tucson has become Hyundai’s best-selling SUV globally since its introduction in 2004, with cumulative sales exceeding 11.1-million units.

READ: Hyundai CEO says price alone is not enough to sway SA’s motorists

The new generation will first go on sale in South Korea before expanding to North America, Europe and other markets during 2027. South African pricing and final specification will be announced closer to launch.

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