New kid on the block brings serious attitude: The Geely Coolray

South Africa’s compact SUV segment has become one of the automotive industry’s fiercest battlegrounds, with Chinese manufacturers challenging long-established players through increasingly sophisticated products and aggressive pricing. Into this highly competitive arena steps Geely with the all-new Coolray, a newcomer launched locally in June.

Courtesy of Geely South Africa, I recently spent a week living with the flagship Coolray Vertex to determine whether the latest entrant possesses enough substance to compete against established rivals such as the Haval Jolion and Jetour X70 Plus.

Globally, the Coolray is far from an unknown quantity. It has become Geely’s most widely exported SUV, finding buyers across Asia, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, Africa and Latin America. Geely South Africa says the model has been developed for motorists seeking more than simply another compact SUV. The company believes it reflects the confidence, ambition and individuality of a new generation of South African buyers.

One glance is enough to understand where Geely is positioning the Coolray. The sharp front fascia, prominent grille, sculptured body lines, sporty rear spoiler and 18-inch alloy wheels on my test vehicle immediately suggest it is targeting younger, style-conscious buyers. Finished in an eye-catching red paint finish, the Coolray certainly attracted attention throughout the week, with more than a few curious onlookers asking what it was.

Although its styling bears some resemblance to rivals already popular in the segment, the overall execution gives the Geely its own personality. Step inside and the impression continues. The contrasting black and burgundy leather upholstery creates a premium ambience rarely associated with vehicles at this price point. The cabin feels compact without being cramped, comfortably accommodating five occupants while offering generous storage spaces throughout. I particularly appreciated the cleverly designed sun visors, shaped almost like a pair of sunglasses, which add a subtle touch of originality.

Technology is another highlight. A 14.6-inch infotainment touchscreen dominates the dashboard, complemented by an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration worked seamlessly during my test, while the wireless charging pad proved particularly convenient during busy workdays.

Beneath the bonnet sits Geely’s 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine producing 128kW and 290Nm of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission.

On paper, those figures promise lively performance, and on the road, the Coolray generally delivers. The engine feels eager and responsive, with strong mid-range acceleration making overtaking effortless. Around town, the dual-clutch transmission shifts smoothly, while the electric power steering contributes to an easy, comfortable driving experience.

However, enthusiastic drivers may notice one characteristic common to many front-wheel-drive vehicles. Under hard acceleration, particularly while exiting corners, noticeable torque steer tugs at the steering wheel as the front tyres work to deploy the engine’s torque.

Measuring 4 380mm long with 161mm of ground clearance, the Coolray strikes a balance between urban agility and family practicality.

Geely claims a combined fuel consumption figure of 6.5 litres per 100km. Over my week behind the wheel, which included city commuting and open-road driving, I achieved a respectable 7.5 litres per 100km.

Every model receives ABS, electronic brake-force distribution, electronic stability control, traction control, hill hold control, hill descent control, tyre pressure monitoring and Isofix child-seat anchor points.

Pricing also deserves attention. The range starts at R369 900 for the Nova, rises to R399 900 for the Vanguard and tops out at R429 900 for the fully equipped Vertex tested here. All models are backed by Geely Care+, which includes a five-year/150 000km vehicle warranty, a matching engine warranty, a five-year/50 000km service plan and five years of unlimited roadside assistance.

This new kid on the block has arrived with genuine intent, giving established rivals another serious competitor to contend with.