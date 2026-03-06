New Lepas L4 enters strong compact SUV market

A new challenger has entered South Africa’s fiercely competitive compact SUV arena. Launched in Johannesburg on Tuesday, the Lepas L4 is betting on bold design, modern tech, and a strong warranty to win over local buyers.

Priced from R299,900, the L4 is positioned as a value-packed offering aimed at motorists wanting a stylish yet practical SUV for daily commuting, family trips and weekend adventures.

Distinctive looks

One of the standout features of the Lepas L4 is its feline-inspired design, highlighted by sculpted body lines and a distinctive front-end look. The Chinese model is offered in Moonlight Silver eight-layer paint.

The SUV rides on a 2 700mm wheelbase, which the manufacturer says helps deliver improved cabin space and ride comfort for occupants.

Inside, the L4 focuses heavily on technology and convenience. A 13.2-inch 2K touchscreen infotainment system sits at the centre of the dashboard, providing access to key vehicle functions. Wireless smartphone charging is included, while a 540-degree camera system helps drivers manoeuvre in tight spaces.

Focus on safety

Safety is another key focus. The L4 comes equipped with a reinforced body structure and a suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) designed to monitor the road and help drivers. Other standard safety features include six airbags, electronic stability control and ISOFIX child-seat anchor points.

Comfort has also been prioritised with CloudComfort seats, featuring three-level cooling ventilation and layered foam construction intended to improve long-distance driving comfort.

Crowded SA compact SUV market

In terms of ownership peace of mind, Lepas is backing the L4 with a five-year or 150 000km vehicle warranty, while the engine is covered by a 10-year or one-million-kilometre warranty.

The L4 enters a crowded compact SUV market in South Africa, where it will compete with popular models such as the Suzuki Fronx, Toyota Starlet Cross, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger and Hyundai Venue.

SW Motoring did not crack an invitation to the official launch, but we remain hopeful that the keys will eventually find their way to us so we can determine whether the Lepas L4 can truly shake up the country’s popular compact SUV segment.

