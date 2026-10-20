New Mercedes-AMG GT SUV packs 860kW, SA launch remains uncertain

Mercedes-AMG has unveiled its first independently developed full-size electric SUV, introducing a high-performance contender that could strengthen the German manufacturer’s position in South Africa’s growing SUV market.

The new Mercedes-AMG GT SUV represents a significant departure for the performance division, combining sports car-inspired engineering with the practicality of a family SUV. However, Mercedes-Benz South Africa has yet to confirm whether the newcomer will be introduced locally.

Its potential arrival could provide another opportunity for the manufacturer to capitalise on growing demand for SUVs, even as South Africa’s broader premium passenger vehicle market faces pressure.

Developed entirely by Mercedes-AMG in Affalterbach, Germany, the newcomer is the second vehicle built on the company’s dedicated AMG.EA electric performance architecture.

Three derivatives have been announced: the GT 53, GT 55 and flagship GT 63. The entry-level GT 53 produces 400kW and 800Nm from two electric motors, while the GT 55 increases output to 600kW. However, the headline figures belong to the GT 63, whose three electric motors generate a combined 860kW and 2,000Nm.

Mercedes-AMG claims the flagship can accelerate from 0–100km/h in 2.7 seconds, with a top speed of 270km/h when equipped with the optional Driver’s Package.

Fast charging takes centre stage

Beyond outright performance, Mercedes-AMG has placed considerable emphasis on battery technology and charging capabilities. The SUV offers 106kWh and 128kWh battery options, with the larger unit delivering a claimed driving range of up to 700km under WLTP testing conditions.

According to the manufacturer, its 800-volt electrical architecture supports charging speeds of up to 710kW, potentially adding approximately 450km of range in 10 minutes under ideal conditions. However, achieving these figures requires compatible ultra-fast charging infrastructure, which remains limited in South Africa.

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Other technologies include active suspension, rear-wheel steering and electronically controlled all-wheel drive.

Inside, the SUV features a 14-inch infotainment display, digital instrumentation and an optional passenger screen.

Interestingly, Mercedes-AMG has also incorporated simulated V8 and six-cylinder engine sounds, alongside artificial gear changes, to recreate aspects of traditional performance driving.

Could it succeed in South Africa?

Should it reach local showrooms, the GT SUV would compete with performance-focused luxury SUVs including the Porsche Cayenne, BMW XM, Lamborghini Urus and Lotus Eletre, although their powertrain technologies differ.

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Its introduction could strengthen Mercedes-Benz’s SUV portfolio at a time when buyers are increasingly favouring SUVs over traditional premium sedans. Nevertheless, pricing, charging infrastructure and consumer appetite for expensive electric vehicles could influence its prospects locally.

In Germany, the GT 53 starts at €113,050, (R2,082 million) with orders opening on October 20. The GT 55 and GT 63 are scheduled to follow in 2027. South African pricing and availability remain unconfirmed.

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