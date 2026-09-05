New Tata Osprey takes aim at SA’s budget SUVs with R249 900 price

Tata Motors is expanding its South African passenger-car range with the new Osprey, a compact SUV priced from R249 900 as the Indian manufacturer steps up its challenge in one of the country’s most competitive vehicle segments.

The Osprey was officially unveiled on Thursday evening at the Prison Break Market in Johannesburg and will be offered in four derivatives, topping out at R329 900.

Global roots, local curation

Although the Osprey name is unique to South Africa, the vehicle is essentially a locally curated version of the Tata Nexon, one of the manufacturer’s best-selling models in India. In the metal, its compact proportions and styling make it look somewhat like an SUV interpretation of the Tata Tiago hatchback.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles South Africa managing director Thato Magasa said the new model formed part of the company’s efforts to strengthen its local product portfolio following the brand’s return to the passenger-car market.

Under the bonnet

All four Osprey derivatives use a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 88.2kW and 170Nm. The entry-level Smart+ is paired with a five-speed manual gearbox, while the remaining derivatives use a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Significantly, the automatic range starts at R279 900, potentially giving Tata a useful pricing advantage among budget-conscious buyers.

Safety credentials

Standard safety equipment across the range includes six airbags, electronic stability control, ABS with electronic brake-force distribution, Isofix child-seat mounting points and rear parking sensors.

Tata is also highlighting the crash-test performance of the Nexon on which the Osprey is based. The latest-generation Nexon achieved five stars in Global NCAP testing in 2024, although the South African Osprey has not been independently crash-tested locally.

Tech and spec

Equipment increases substantially further up the range. The R309 900 Creative DCA gains a 10.25-inch Harman infotainment system, automatic climate control, cruise control, a 360-degree camera and blind-view monitor.

At R329 900, the flagship Creative+ PS DCA adds a panoramic sunroof, full LED headlights, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless smartphone charging, keyless entry and a tyre-pressure monitoring system.

Market rivals

Measuring 3 995mm long, the Osprey offers 382 litres of luggage capacity and 208mm of ground clearance.

It enters a crowded compact-SUV market where rivals include the Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Suzuki Fronx, Toyota Starlet Cross and Chery Tiggo Cross.

Sunday World Motoring looks forward to testing the Osprey to assess whether its performance, comfort and value proposition live up to Tata’s promises on South African roads.

Pricing and warranty

The Osprey range starts with the Smart+ MT at R249 900, followed by the Smart+ DCA at R279 900, Creative DCA at R309 900 and Creative+ PS DCA at R329 900.

Prices include a five-year/125 000km warranty and three-year/45 000km service plan.