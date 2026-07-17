Ninety percent of South Africans choose cheaper Bolt rides over luxury options

Affordability continues to dictate how South Africans travel, with new data from ride-hailing platform Bolt revealing that more than nine out of every 10 trips in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban are booked through its cheapest ride options.

The findings highlight the financial pressures facing many households as consumers continue to prioritise value for money over premium services, even as demand for more comfortable transport slowly grows.

According to Bolt, its Standard and Wait & Save categories together account for more than 90% of all trips across the country’s three biggest metropolitan areas.

The company says the trend reflects the reality of an economy where consumers remain highly price-conscious and are looking to stretch every rand.

Shift in consumer preferences

However, the data also points to a gradual shift in consumer preferences. Since expanding the number of drivers available in its Comfort category in April this year, Bolt says demand for the service has increased between three and five times. Comfort rides now account for around 6% to 7% of all trips in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban, with Durban emerging as the strongest market, where the category represents 6.9% of rides.

Bolt South Africa senior operations manager Simo Kalajdzic said the figures show that consumers are willing to spend slightly more if they receive noticeably better value.

“South Africans remain incredibly value-conscious, and that’s reflected in the fact that more than 90% of trips are still taken in our most affordable categories,” he said.

“What we’re seeing, however, is that affordability doesn’t necessarily mean people are unwilling to pay for a better experience.”

Comfort category picks up

In Johannesburg, for example, the average Comfort trip costs about R63, compared with R54 for a Standard ride – a difference of just 16%. Comfort passengers typically receive newer vehicles, more legroom and an improved ride experience without paying premium prices.

Kalajdzic said increasing the number of eligible Comfort drivers has reduced waiting times and made the service more accessible, helping fuel its rapid growth. He stressed that the trend should not be interpreted as consumers shifting towards luxury, but rather as evidence that South Africans are seeking better quality without significantly increasing their transport costs.

The findings mirror broader consumer spending patterns across the country, where households are increasingly making careful purchasing decisions by choosing products and services that deliver greater value instead of simply opting for the cheapest or the most expensive option.

For Bolt, the data suggests that affordability remains king, but consumers are increasingly prepared to pay a little extra when the benefits justify the cost.

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