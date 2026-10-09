Nissan targets ageing NP200 and Hardbody bakkies with cheaper service parts

Nissan South Africa has introduced a new aftermarket parts campaign targeting owners of older NP200 and NP300 Hardbody bakkies, offering more affordable maintenance options as motorists and small businesses grapple with rising vehicle ownership costs.

The Japanese manufacturer has partnered with the Motor Industry Workshop Association (MIWA) to distribute its Value Advantage Parts range through participating independent workshops, alongside Nissan dealerships nationwide. The initiative focuses on vehicles that are no longer covered by factory warranties but remain widely used by small businesses, entrepreneurs and private motorists.

Affordable maintenance for discontinued models

Both the NP200 and NP300 Hardbody have been discontinued, although many remain operational across South Africa. The campaign covers major and minor service kits, filters and related maintenance components for the NP300 range and various NP200 derivatives, including the 1.6-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel models.

According to Nissan, the Value Advantage Parts are validated by the manufacturer, carry their own warranties and are supported by Nissan South Africa should they fail to meet required specifications. However, the company has not disclosed pricing or how much customers could save compared with conventional replacement parts.

Strengthening customer support

Nissan South Africa managing director Juan Wheeler said the initiative forms part of the company’s commitment to supporting existing customers.

“We want to ensure that we support the owners of all our vehicles, including older vehicles that are beyond their mechanical warranty but still have many years of useful service left,” Wheeler said.

The partnership with MIWA will also provide participating independent workshops with access to the parts range and a dedicated support line. Nissan’s aftersales general manager, Freddie Louw, said the programme was intended to improve accessibility and customer choice.

The initiative comes amid growing demand for affordable vehicle maintenance solutions, particularly among owners who depend on ageing bakkies for daily commercial activities. For Nissan, supporting its discontinued workhorses also presents an opportunity to retain customers within its aftersales network despite the vehicles no longer being in production.