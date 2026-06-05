Nissan unveils electrified Navara bakkie and Primera EV sedan as China export strategy gathers pace

Japanese carmaker Nissan has revealed two all-new electrified vehicles in the Philippines as part of a broader strategy to use China as a global export hub for future products.

The company used the 10th Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS) to showcase the new Navara Pro Plug-in Hybrid bakkie and the all-new Primera EV sedan, marking the first models to emerge under Nissan’s new “From China” export strategy.

The move follows Nissan’s global vision presentation in April, where the manufacturer confirmed that China would play a central role in developing and exporting next-generation vehicles for international markets.

Rugged design targets work and lifestyle buyers

The new Navara Pro Plug-in Hybrid signals Nissan’s entry into the growing electrified bakkie segment. While technical specifications have not yet been released, the manufacturer says the vehicle combines its long-standing 4×4 heritage with electrified performance, wrapped in a rugged design aimed at both work and lifestyle buyers.

Should the model eventually make its way to South Africa, it could compete with emerging plug-in hybrid bakkies such as the BYD Shark 6, Changan Hunter REEV, the upcoming GWM Cannon Alpha PHEV and future electrified offerings expected from rivals such as Ford Motor Company and Toyota Motor Corporation.

All-electric Primera sedan

Alongside the bakkie, Nissan also unveiled the all-electric Primera sedan, reviving a nameplate once familiar to motorists around the world. The new Primera adopts a sleek, streamlined design and places a strong emphasis on premium comfort, advanced connectivity and digital technology.

In the electric sedan segment, potential rivals could include vehicles such as the BYD Seal, depending on market availability.

Electrification plans for the Philippines

Nissan also used the event to preview its broader electrification plans for the Philippines through the unveiling of the all-new Kicks e-POWER and X-Trail e-POWER. Both models employ the company’s e-POWER hybrid technology, which uses an electric motor to drive the wheels while a petrol engine generates electricity.

Guillaume Cartier, Nissan’s chief performance officer, said the unveiling represented the beginning of the company’s “From China” export strategy and highlighted China’s growing importance as both a major market and a source of global product competitiveness.

Technical specifications, performance figures and launch timing for both the Navara Pro Plug-in Hybrid and Primera EV are expected to be announced closer to their respective market introductions.

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