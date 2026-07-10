Nissan unveils new Tekton SUV to spearhead growth across Africa and Middle East

Nissan has pulled the wraps off the all-new Tekton SUV at its global premiere in India, unveiling a model that will play a key role in the Japanese brand’s renewed global growth strategy while expanding its footprint across Africa and the Middle East.

The new SUV, which shares its platform with the latest Renault Duster through the long-standing Renault-Nissan Alliance, has been developed and will be manufactured in India before being exported to 50 international markets, including countries in the Middle East and Africa.

The launch forms part of Nissan’s broader Re:Nissan transformation strategy, aimed at strengthening the company’s global product portfolio through strategic partnerships, improved competitiveness and expansion into key growth markets.

India’s increasing importance

The Tekton also underlines India’s increasing importance within Nissan’s global manufacturing network, serving not only as one of the company’s fastest-growing markets but also as a major export hub for international operations.

Speaking during the world premiere, Nissan Chief Performance Officer Guillaume Cartier said the new model represents the company’s ambition to build a stronger SUV line-up while reaching more customers globally.

“We are building a stronger and more competitive Nissan in India. As we continue to strengthen our SUV-led portfolio and sharpen our market focus, the world premiere of the all-new Nissan Tekton reflects our ambition to leverage strategic partnerships to expand our market coverage,” said Cartier.

Designed to compete in one of the world’s most fiercely contested SUV segments, the Tekton adopts styling cues inspired by Nissan’s flagship Patrol, giving it a bold and rugged appearance while introducing modern technology and premium comfort.

Google-powered connectivity

The cabin features Google-powered connectivity, a spacious interior and an array of advanced driver assistance systems aimed at improving convenience, safety and everyday usability.

According to Nissan, the vehicle was developed using feedback gathered from thousands of SUV customers across India, Africa and the Middle East, ensuring it meets evolving consumer demands for design, technology, practicality and value.

The company says the Tekton builds on more than 75 years of Nissan SUV heritage while introducing features tailored for modern buyers seeking connected technologies and family-friendly versatility.

Manufacturing will take place at Renault’s Chennai facility in India, highlighting the importance of the Renault-Nissan Alliance in reducing development costs and accelerating product expansion into new markets.

For African buyers, the Tekton could eventually strengthen Nissan’s SUV offering in markets where demand for midsize family SUVs continues to grow rapidly. While Nissan has not yet confirmed a South African launch date, the inclusion of Africa among its export destinations suggests the local market could form part of the model’s future expansion plans.

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