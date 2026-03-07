Nissan X-Trail celebrates 25 years

The Nissan X‑Trail is celebrating 25 years since its global debut, selling more than eight million units worldwide.

Introduced in 2001, the popular family SUV has also enjoyed strong success in South Africa, selling nearly 50,000 units since its local launch. Over the years, the X-Trail has built a reputation as a practical and dependable companion for families, combining versatility, comfort and off-road ability.

In South Africa, the current generation X-Trail is priced from R687,900, positioning it in the highly competitive midsize SUV segment against rivals such as the Toyota RAV4, Volkswagen Tiguan, Hyundai Tucson, Kia Sportage, Chery Tiggo 8 Pro, Mazda CX‑5 and Renault Koleos.

‘Everyday usability plus adventure-ready capability’

According to the Japanese brand, Nissan Africa, the SUV’s enduring popularity lies in its combination of everyday usability and adventure-ready capability.

Nissan Africa Head of Communication, Brand and Customer Experience, Ramy Mohareb said the milestone highlights the vehicle’s long-standing appeal among local motorists.

“This is a special vehicle that has been a favourite family and adventure car in South Africa. It is really a vehicle that defies ordinary,” Mohareb said.

Safety, offroad ability, durability

Part of the X-Trail’s appeal has been its flexible interior layout, with seven-seat capability in certain variants, as well as strong safety credentials, and the ability to tackle gravel roads and outdoor routes with confidence.

The model’s durability was also demonstrated during Nissan’s ambitious Daring Africa expedition, an 8,000km journey from Rosslyn in South Africa to Cairo in Egypt, across eight countries. The X-Trail served as the official support vehicle for the expedition’s medical team and successfully completed the demanding route alongside a fleet of Nissan Navara pickups.

The name itself reflects the SUV’s intended purpose – “X” for extreme activities and “Trail” for capability on challenging terrain.

Four generations of X-Trail

Over four generations, the X-Trail has expanded its footprint across Africa, Asia, Oceania and South America. In the United States, sold as the Nissan Rogue, the model has become Nissan’s best-selling vehicle.

The latest generation continues the formula with modern technologies including Nissan’s e-Power hybrid system and e-4orce all-wheel-drive technology, designed to deliver improved efficiency and confident traction in varying driving conditions.

In South Africa, the X-Trail also received a recent update that added features such as walk-away locking, approach unlocking and a wireless smartphone charger across the range, enhancing convenience for local buyers.

After 25 years on the market, the X-Trail remains one of Nissan’s most recognisable and successful SUVs – a formula that continues to resonate with families and adventure-seeking motorists alike.

