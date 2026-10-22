OMODA C4 to become first locally built Chery model in SA

Chinese automotive manufacturer Chery Group has confirmed that its upcoming OMODA C4 crossover will become the first vehicle produced at its newly acquired Rosslyn manufacturing facility in Gauteng. The announcement marks a significant step in the group’s South African expansion strategy as it moves from importing vehicles to establishing a local manufacturing operation.

Chery acquired Nissan South Africa’s Rosslyn manufacturing facility earlier this year, signalling its ambitions to establish a production footprint in one of Africa’s largest automotive markets.

OMODA C4 to lead production

The C4, initially unveiled internationally as the C3, will spearhead local production, with petrol, hybrid and fully electric derivatives confirmed for the South African market in 2027. However, the manufacturer has yet to disclose production volumes, investment figures, employment projections or the anticipated level of local content.

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Shannon Gahagan, head of brand and marketing for OMODA & JAECOO South Africa, said the investment represents a longer-term commitment to the domestic automotive industry.

“The C4 will give us a place in the country’s manufacturing industry, while its petrol, hybrid and fully electric range will give our customers greater choice when buying an OMODA,” said Gahagan.

Rosslyn upgrades and local sourcing

Preparations at Rosslyn will include infrastructure upgrades and a supplier development programme intended to increase the proportion of locally manufactured components.

The announcement comes as government intensifies efforts to strengthen local vehicle manufacturing and reduce reliance on semi-knocked-down (SKD) assembly operations.

Targeting South Africa’s SUV market

Beyond its manufacturing significance, the C4 will expand OMODA’s crossover portfolio, targeting younger buyers with angular styling and connected technology. Internationally showcased features include a 13.2-inch infotainment display, a 540-degree camera system and 50W wireless smartphone charging.

The locally produced crossover could also strengthen competition in South Africa’s increasingly crowded compact SUV market, where Chinese brands are challenging established manufacturers. Final specifications, pricing and the precise production commencement date remain unconfirmed.