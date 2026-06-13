OMODA & JAECOO expands J5 range with hybrid and electric models for South Africa

As competition intensifies in South Africa’s fast-growing new energy vehicle (NEV) market, OMODA & JAECOO South Africa⁠ has confirmed plans to expand its JAECOO J5 line-up with the introduction of hybrid and fully electric derivatives later this year.

The Chinese automaker announced that the JAECOO J5 SHS hybrid and J5 BEV electric vehicle will join the local range in August 2026, giving buyers a choice of petrol, hybrid and battery-electric powertrains.

Growing electrification trend

The move comes as more manufacturers accelerate their electrification plans in South Africa.

The J5 SHS will be powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired with the brand’s Dedicated Hybrid Transmission. The system produces 165kW and 295Nm of torque, while claimed fuel consumption is rated at 5.3 litres per 100km.

According to the company, the hybrid model offers a theoretical driving range of more than 900km on a single tank. A 1.83kWh battery enables limited electric-only driving at low speeds and in stop-start traffic conditions.

Meanwhile, the J5 BEV will become JAECOO’s first fully electric vehicle in South Africa. It is powered by a 58.9kWh lithium iron phosphate battery and a front-mounted electric motor producing 155kW and 288Nm.

The manufacturer says the battery can be charged from 30% to 80% in 28 minutes using a DC fast charger, with a peak charging rate of 130kW. Final driving range and efficiency figures will be released closer to launch.

Generous standard specification list

Both models will feature a generous standard specification list, including leather upholstery, a 13.2-inch infotainment display, panoramic moonroof, dual-zone climate control, power-adjustable driver’s seat and a powered tailgate.

Advanced driver assistance systems such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and autonomous emergency braking will also be standard.

“The arrival of the J5 SHS and J5 BEV marks an exciting new chapter for our brand in South Africa,” said Shannon Gahagan, national brand and marketing manager for OMODA & JAECOO South Africa and iCAUR South Africa.

Local pricing and full specifications are expected to be announced closer to the vehicles’ August launch.

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