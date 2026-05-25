Pics | Mercedes-Maybach SL Monogram Series unveiled in South Africa at Pretoria event

Mercedes-Maybach officially unveiled the all-new Mercedes-Maybach SL Monogram Series in South Africa on Thursday last week during an exclusive showcase at the Colosseum Reale in Pretoria.

The elegant affair, which hand-picked customers and guests from the luxury, lifestyle and motoring sectors attended, reflected the exclusivity associated with the Maybach nameplate.

I also had the privilege of attending the unveiling, which combined fine dining, curated experiences and a closer look at what Mercedes-Maybach describes as its sportiest and most extravagant model yet.

The Mercedes-Maybach SL Monogram Series enters the ultra-luxury performance roadster segment, where it is expected to rival models such as the Bentley Continental GTC, Aston Martin DB12 Volante, and high-end derivatives of the Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet.

New chapter for the brand

The Mercedes-Maybach SL Monogram Series marks a new chapter for the ultra-luxury brand, blending high-performance sports car characteristics with the comfort and refinement expected from Maybach.

Powered by a 4.0-litre biturbo V8 engine producing 430kW, the luxury roadster sends power to all four wheels through Mercedes-Benz’s 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission and fully variable 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive system.

Mercedes-Maybach says the model was designed to deliver a “holistic sensory experience”, with luxury touches ranging from an illuminated chrome-finished radiator grille and integrated Maybach lettering to a bonnet featuring a chrome fin running along its centre.

Two design concepts will be offered to customers. The Red Ambience specification combines Obsidian Black metallic paintwork with MANUFAKTUR Garnet Red metallic finishes, while the White Ambience derivative pairs Obsidian Black with MANUFAKTUR Opalite White Magno.

Inside, the cabin is wrapped in sustainably tanned Crystal White MANUFAKTUR Exclusive Nappa leather, complemented by silver chrome accents and redesigned comfort seats.

Mercedes-Maybach has also focused heavily on refinement and noise insulation, with an acoustic-comfort soft top and noise-optimised exhaust system aimed at maintaining cabin serenity even during open-top driving.

Improved agility and comfort

The driving experience is further enhanced by Maybach-specific suspension tuning, semi-active hydraulic roll stabilisation, and rear-axle steering for improved agility and comfort.

“We want to surprise, inspire, and excite. This is a true Maybach for the ultimate in open-air motoring enjoyment,” said Alexandra Boavida, Vice President: Sales and Marketing at Mercedes-Benz South Africa.

Pricing for the Mercedes-Maybach SL Monogram Series starts at R5 092 000, including VAT but excluding CO₂ tax.

The price includes a five-year/100 000km service and maintenance plan.

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