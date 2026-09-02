Range Rover Electric arrives in SA, priced from R3.9m

Range Rover has introduced its first fully electric model in South Africa, marking a significant shift for the British luxury SUV brand as it expands beyond petrol and diesel powertrains.

Built alongside other Range Rover models at JLR’s Solihull facility in the UK, the Range Rover Electric is available in short and long-wheelbase configurations. Prices start at R3,916,800 for the SWB EV550 HSE and rise to R6,035,000 for the flagship LWB EV550 SV Ultra.

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The newcomer retains the familiar Range Rover design while using two permanent-magnet electric motors, which jointly produce up to 404kW of power and 850Nm of torque. Range Rover claims a 0-100km/h time of 4.3 seconds and an 80-120km/h overtaking time of 2.7 seconds.

Energy comes from a large 118.5kWh usable lithium-ion battery. The manufacturer claims a driving range of up to 598km under the WLTP testing cycle, although it estimates that motorists could achieve about 535km in real-world conditions.

Its 800-volt electrical system supports DC rapid charging at up to 350kW. Under ideal conditions, the battery can reportedly be charged from 10% to 80% in approximately 22 minutes, while a 10-minute charge can add as much as 220km of claimed range.

Range Rover says the transition to electric power has not compromised the vehicle’s off-road credentials. Intelligent Driveline Dynamics can vary rear-axle torque distribution, while an Integrated Traction Management system responds to wheel slip more rapidly than the system used in an internal-combustion model.

A single-pedal driving mode is also intended to provide greater control on steep inclines. The vehicle can pull away on gradients of up to 33 degrees and negotiate rolling climbs of as much as 45 degrees, according to the company.

The Range Rover Electric underwent more than 1.5-million kilometres of development testing in locations ranging from Sweden to Dubai. Its battery is covered by an eight-year or 160,000km warranty.

Available specifications include HSE, Autobiography, SV, SV Ultra and SV Black, while a limited First Edition introduces a selection of exclusive exterior colours and interior materials.

Likely rivals include the BMW iX and Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, although the Range Rover’s upper derivatives also occupy pricing territory shared by ultra-luxury SUVs.

Order books are now open through South African Range Rover retailers.

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