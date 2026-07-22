Range Rover previews first all-electric GT SUV ahead of global reveal

Range Rover has offered the first official glimpse of its upcoming Range Rover GT, confirming it as the fifth model in its luxury SUV family and the brand’s first all-electric vehicle to be built on its new Electrified Modular Architecture (EMA).

The British luxury marque says the new Range Rover GT will redefine the grand touring segment by combining the comfort and refinement of a long-distance luxury tourer with the off-road capability for which Range Rover is renowned.

While the vehicle is initially set to launch as a battery-electric vehicle (BEV), Range Rover has confirmed that hybrid-electric vehicle (HEV) derivatives will join the line-up later in its lifecycle. Production will take place at the company’s Halewood manufacturing facility in the United Kingdom alongside internal combustion engine and hybrid models.

Minimalist interior aligns with ‘reductive’ design philosophy

The latest teaser also provides the first look inside the cabin, revealing a minimalist interior inspired by Range Rover’s “reductive” design philosophy.

Instead of a traditional instrument cluster, the GT features a new digital driver display paired with a single central touchscreen. A full-width concealed air vent, hidden speakers integrated into the dashboard and premium woven textile trim are designed to create what the company describes as a quieter and more calming cabin with reduced visual and acoustic clutter.

According to Range Rover, the new layout also allows occupants to access more vehicle functions through natural conversation and intuitive controls.

“The Range Rover GT will redefine the grand-touring segment with the ability to deliver beautiful and engaging GT poise, proportions and long-distance refinement while offering capabilities no conventional GT can match,” said Martin Limpert, Managing Director of Range Rover.

‘The most car-like capable model Range Rover ever created’

He added that the model represents “the most car-like, yet unmistakably capable, Range Rover ever created”, blending electric performance, long-distance comfort and all-terrain capability.

Prototype vehicles are currently undergoing final road testing ahead of their official debut later this year.

The development vehicles wear a distinctive gold camouflage inspired by the topographical landscape surrounding Gaydon, the home of Range Rover’s design and engineering teams. The digital-inspired pattern is intended to highlight the advanced technology underpinning what the company describes as its most technologically sophisticated Range Rover yet.

The Range Rover GT will join the existing Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Range Rover Velar and Range Rover Evoque, expanding the luxury brand’s portfolio as it accelerates its electrification strategy.

Further technical specifications, performance figures and launch timing are expected to be announced before the end of the year.

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