Range Rover Sport D350 proves diesel still has a place

Mild-hybrid system captures energy during braking

With electric vehicles and hybrids dominating headlines, it would be easy to assume that the days of premium diesel SUVs are numbered. Yet after spending a week with the Range Rover Sport D350, courtesy of Jaguar Land Rover South Africa, I was reminded why diesel still makes a compelling case for motorists who regularly cover long distances.

Finished in striking Velocity Blue Metallic with 23-inch gloss black alloy wheels and dark-tinted windows, the test vehicle carried the understated confidence that has long defined the Range Rover Sport. Its clean lines, sculpted shoulders, flush door handles, and distinctive rear light signature combine to create a modern SUV that turns heads without appearing flashy.

The Range Rover Sport has a commanding road presence while retaining the elegance expected from the British marque. Under the bonnet sits a 3.0-litre six-cylinder mild-hybrid diesel engine producing 258kW and a substantial 700Nm of torque.

Those figures tell only part of the story. The biggest surprise is how refined the engine feels. Modern diesel technology has come a long way, and the D350 is remarkably smooth and quiet, to the point where it rarely reminds you that it is powered by diesel. It immediately brought back memories of BMW’s highly acclaimed M50d diesel engine, which was once regarded as one of the finest performance diesels ever built.

The mild-hybrid system captures energy during braking and uses it to support the engine during acceleration. The result is effortless performance, particularly when overtaking slower traffic or joining fast-moving highways, while also contributing to improved fuel efficiency.

As expected from a Range Rover, ride comfort remains one of its greatest strengths. The standard air suspension effortlessly absorbs broken road surfaces, leaving occupants largely isolated from the imperfections that characterise many South African roads. Whether navigating Johannesburg’s potholes or cruising comfortably on the open road, the D350 delivers the serene driving experience buyers expect from the brand.

The steering feels slightly heavier than some rivals at parking speeds, although this becomes less noticeable once on the move and never detracts from the overall experience.

Inside, the cabin reflects Range Rover’s minimalist design philosophy. Premium materials, generous space, and the latest Pivi Pro infotainment system combine to create an interior that feels both contemporary and luxurious. Excellent sound insulation further enhances the sense of refinement, making long-distance journeys particularly relaxing.

Fuel consumption was another pleasant surprise. Over the course of my week with the vehicle, the D350 returned between 8.1 and 8.9 litres per 100 kilometres, impressively close to the manufacturer’s claimed combined figure of between 7.4 and 8.5 litres per 100 kilometres.

Priced from R2 212 700, the Range Rover Sport D350 competes with established rivals including the BMW X5 xDrive30d, Mercedes-Benz GLE 450d 4Matic AMG Line, and Lexus LX 500d Overtrail.

While electrification is undoubtedly shaping the future of motoring, this Range Rover demonstrates that there is still room for a sophisticated diesel in the luxury SUV segment. For buyers who value effortless long-distance touring, abundant torque, excellent fuel economy, and exceptional refinement, it remains one of the most convincing premium SUVs on sale today. In a rapidly changing automotive landscape, this is proof that diesel’s story is not over yet.