Range Rover SV Platinum Edition hits SA shores at R6.2m

South Africa’s appetite for ultra-luxury has just been served a rare treat. British luxury brand Jaguar Land Rover South Africa (JLR SA) has unveiled the exclusive Range Rover SV Platinum Edition—priced at R6 223 000—with only five units commissioned specifically for the local market.

Inspired by platinum—one of South Africa’s most prized minerals—this bespoke SUV blends British craftsmanship with proudly local artistry.

The Platinum Edition is based on the flagship SV derivative and has been curated as a collector’s piece for a handful of discerning buyers.

On the outside, the SUV makes an immediate statement. Finished in a bespoke Platinum Satin paint, it features Silver Chrome and Graphite Atlas detailing, complemented by gold script badging and a distinctive gold roof.

Massive 23-inch diamond-turned alloy wheels with satin gold inserts complete the jewellery-inspired look.

Step inside, and the attention to detail becomes even more personal. The cabin pairs soft Perlino leather with earth-toned Caraway leather, while silver noble chrome accents and natural cream Ash Burr veneer create a calm yet opulent atmosphere.

But what truly sets this edition apart is its South African signature. Bespoke embroidery on the seats and scatter cushions draws inspiration from traditional wooden block-printing techniques rooted in Limpopo.

Profound celebration of rarity

The geometric pattern, stitched in satin thread, mirrors the shimmer of platinum mined from the country’s northern soil.

The design also appears on the treadplates—ensuring every entry and exit celebrates local craftsmanship.

“The Range Rover SV Platinum Edition is a profound celebration of rarity,” said Janico Dannhauser, Range Rover brand manager at JLR SA.

“By blending SV Bespoke sophistication with South African artisanal heritage, we have curated a cultural heirloom.”

Beyond the aesthetics, performance remains unmistakably SV. The Platinum Edition is powered by a 452kW V8 engine and features advanced electronic air suspension with Dynamic Response Pro and torque vectoring for confident on- and off-road capability.

Rear passengers are treated to Body-And-Soul-Seat technology with Sensory Floor, allowing occupants to physically feel their music through subtle haptic feedback.

With just five examples available locally, the Range Rover SV Platinum Edition enters rarefied territory, taking on ultra-luxury rivals such as the Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Bentley Bentayga.

For five South Africans, this won’t just be another luxury SUV—it will be a moving piece of platinum-inspired art.

