Range Rover SV Ultra unveiled as most luxurious model yet with cutting-edge audio tech

Range Rover SV Ultra has been unveiled as the most advanced and opulent interpretation of the iconic British SUV, blending bespoke craftsmanship with world-first in-car audio innovation to set a new benchmark in the luxury segment.

Positioned at the pinnacle of the Range Rover line-up, the SV Ultra introduces a host of design and technology upgrades aimed at elevating comfort, wellbeing and the in-cabin experience. Priced from R5,729,100, the flagship model will be offered with a potent P615 V8 powertrain, reinforcing its status as both a luxury and performance statement.

Titan Silver exterior finish

Visually, the SV Ultra stands out with a new Titan Silver exterior finish, exclusive to the model. The paint uses fine aluminium flakes to create a reflective, almost liquid-metal appearance, complemented by Satin Platinum accents and 23-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the cabin adopts a calm, contemporary aesthetic, featuring a duo-tone Orchid White and Cinder Grey interior crafted from advanced Ultrafabrics instead of traditional leather.

A new rattan palm veneer, treated with a specialised technique to preserve its natural texture, runs throughout the cabin, adding a distinctive organic touch. The interior is further enhanced by ceramic finishes, bespoke detailing and carefully curated materials aimed at creating a serene, lounge-like environment.

SV Electrostatic Sound

However, it is the SV Ultra’s audio technology that truly sets it apart. The model introduces SV Electrostatic Sound, a world-first system that uses 21 ultra-thin electrostatic panels integrated into the seats and cabin to deliver studio-quality sound. The system responds significantly faster than conventional speakers, offering clearer, more immersive audio with reduced distortion.

This technology works alongside Range Rover’s Body and Soul Seats (BASS) and Sensory Floor system, allowing occupants to not only hear but physically feel the music through subtle vibrations in the seats and floor. The system also incorporates wellness programmes designed to promote relaxation or boost focus during journeys.

According to the brand, the audio setup transforms the cabin into a “concert hall”, while also improving efficiency by consuming less power and using recyclable materials.

In South Africa, the Range Rover SV Ultra will compete with other ultra-luxury SUVs such as the Bentley Bentayga, Rolls-Royce Cullinan and high-end derivatives of the Mercedes-Maybach GLS.

With its combination of technology, bespoke finishes and immersive cabin experience, the SV Ultra signals Range Rover’s continued push to redefine modern luxury in the automotive space.

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