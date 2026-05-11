Range Rover unveils London-inspired luxury SUV editions for SA market

British luxury SUV brand Land Rover has unveiled an exclusive line-up of London-inspired special edition models as competition intensifies in the premium SUV segment.

The new collection includes the Range Rover Evoque Hoxton Edition, Range Rover Velar Belgravia Edition, Range Rover Sport Battersea Edition, and the flagship Range Rover Westminster Edition, all drawing inspiration from some of London’s most iconic districts.

The latest editions celebrate British luxury, craftsmanship and heritage while also reinforcing Range Rover’s growing focus on electrified mobility through plug-in hybrid technology.

The special editions are now available globally and are expected to attract attention from affluent South African buyers seeking exclusivity in the luxury SUV space dominated by rivals such as the BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLE, Porsche Cayenne, Audi Q8, BMW X7 and Bentley Bentayga.

Range Rover says London has long served as a source of inspiration for the brand, with previous collaborations and bespoke editions reflecting the British capital’s influence on fashion, architecture and luxury culture.

Plug-in hybrid

The entry point into the new collection is the Range Rover Evoque Hoxton Edition, inspired by one of London’s trendiest creative districts.

The model receives distinctive Satin Gold 20-inch wheels, Platinum Atlas exterior styling, and bespoke Hoxton Edition detailing throughout the cabin and exterior.

The Evoque Hoxton Edition is available as a plug-in hybrid with an all-electric driving range of up to 59km. Pricing starts from R1 239 200.

The Range Rover Velar Belgravia Edition, inspired by the upscale London district known for Georgian architecture and refined luxury living, introduces exclusive detailing, including Diamond Turned Dark Agate wheels and bespoke interior finishes.

Range Rover will also produce an ultra-exclusive Belgravia Edition Satin derivative limited to only 400 units globally, each carrying a “1 of 400” designation.

Pricing for the Velar Belgravia Edition starts at R1 597 800.

Meanwhile, the Range Rover Sport Battersea Edition takes inspiration from London’s modern cultural and industrial revivals.

Cultural heart of London

The SUV features black forged wheels, a black contrast roof, and unique Battersea Edition interior etchings.

As a plug-in hybrid, the model offers up to 117km of all-electric driving range. Pricing starts from R2 307 700.

At the top of the range sits the Range Rover Westminster Edition, inspired by the political and cultural heart of London.

The luxury SUV receives bespoke badging, 22-inch wheels, premium metallic paint, Meridian 3D audio and a panoramic roof as standard.

The Westminster Edition is priced from R3 424 100 and offers up to 117km of electric-only range.

Hannah Custance, Range Rover materiality senior manager, said the new series reflects the “enduring dialogue” between London and the Range Rover brand.

“Each borough we drew inspiration from served as a vibrant muse chosen for its rich British heritage, iconic modern architecture or its role as an epicentre of London’s creative scene,” she said.

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