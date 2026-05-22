Review: BYD Atto 8 Performance aims squarely at German premium SUVs

When BYD launched the new BYD Atto 8 Performance in South Africa in mid-April, the message was clear: the Chinese new-energy giant is no longer content competing only in the affordable EV space. It now wants a serious seat at the premium table traditionally dominated by German and Japanese brands.

After spending a week with the seven-seat plug-in hybrid SUV and covering more than

1 800km across Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal, it became easier to understand just how ambitious BYD’s premium aspirations have become.

The first long-distance journey took me to the Tubatse region in Limpopo, near the Mpumalanga border, for lobola negotiations. The second trip headed down the N3 corridor to the Tugela region in KwaZulu-Natal for the launch of CHARGE’s new off-grid EV charging stations.

Futuristic styling

In both urban traffic and open-road cruising, the Atto 8 Performance consistently drew attention. Its futuristic styling, large proportions and premium road presence sparked curiosity at fuel stations, shopping centres and charging stops alike.

Behind the wheel, the Atto 8 immediately impresses with refinement. The ride quality is smooth and composed, while the suspension absorbs poor road surfaces with confidence. The cushioned seats further enhance long-distance comfort, making the SUV feel more premium than many consumers may expect from a relatively new Chinese entrant.

At times, the cabin experience felt reminiscent of a junior version of the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV or BMW iX, particularly in terms of space, technology integration and overall ambience.

The seven-seat interior is headlined by a large 15.6-inch infotainment display, leather upholstery, bamboo-wood trim and a 21-speaker sound system. A full 360-degree camera system and BYD’s Level 2+ DiPilot 300 driver-assistance suite further reinforce the SUV’s tech-heavy positioning.

Under the bonnet, the Atto 8 Performance combines a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with dual electric motors producing up to 400kW. BYD claims a 0-100km/h sprint time of 4.3 seconds, while the fully electric dual-motor setup can reportedly push outputs even further.

Brisk performance

Performance is brisk for a large family SUV, especially during overtaking manoeuvres and highway cruising. The transition between electric and petrol power is mostly seamless, helping deliver a relaxed driving experience.

The claimed combined range of more than 1,000km also proved realistic during my test cycle, with the vehicle averaging approximately 7.7l/100km and 1.7kWh/100km. However, I expected slightly better fuel efficiency from the 1.5-litre turbocharged engine once battery reserves began depleting during extended highway driving.

Another compromise comes in the form of boot space when all seven seats are occupied. While luggage capacity becomes limited in full seven-seat mode, folding down the rear seats transforms the Atto 8 into an impressively spacious long-distance hauler.

Not everything impressed equally. The semi-autonomous driving system occasionally lacked consistency around bends and performed best on straighter highway sections. Similarly, radio reception quality proved disappointing at times – an issue increasingly noticeable in some Chinese vehicles entering the local market.

Still, the bigger picture remains significant.

At R1,259,900 for the Performance derivative, the Atto 8 appears positioned to target buyers considering vehicles such as the BMW X3 xDrive30e and Lexus NX 450h+, while also tempting aspirational buyers looking to step into premium electrified mobility without stretching into full BMW, Mercedes-Benz or Audi territory.

Whether traditional premium buyers are ready to fully embrace Chinese luxury remains to be seen. But after an extended drive, one thing is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore: BYD is no longer merely participating in the premium conversation – it is actively trying to disrupt it.

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