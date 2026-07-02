SA new vehicle sales hit strongest June in 19 years despite export slowdown

South Africa’s new vehicle market continued its impressive run in June, posting its strongest June sales performance in almost two decades despite weakening exports and a challenging domestic economy.

According to industry body Naamsa, local dealers sold 54 482 new vehicles during June, an increase of 15.3% from the 47 269 units sold in the corresponding month last year. It marks the best June sales result since 2007, highlighting the resilience of the domestic market even as consumers continue to grapple with high inflation, elevated borrowing costs and rising fuel prices.

Dip in exports

However, exports moved in the opposite direction, declining by 6.9% to 33 879 units compared with 36 377 vehicles shipped abroad in June 2025, reflecting softer international demand.

The association said the domestic market continued to outperform expectations, supported by replacement demand, fleet renewals, government procurement and South Africans’ continued need for reliable transport despite growing economic uncertainty.

Dealer sales remained the backbone of the industry, accounting for 47 368 units or 86.9% of total sales. The vehicle rental industry contributed 7.8% of sales, while government purchases accounted for 2.8% and corporate fleets made up the remaining 2.5%.

Strong sales for passenger vehicles

Passenger vehicles led the growth, with 38 393 new cars sold during the month, representing an 18.1% increase from June last year. Rental companies accounted for 9.7% of passenger vehicle sales.

The light commercial vehicle segment, which includes bakkies and minibuses, also recorded healthy growth. Sales increased by 8.4% to 13 171 units compared with 12 155 units a year ago.

Commercial vehicles also delivered encouraging results. Medium commercial vehicle sales edged up 0.6% to 647 units, while heavy trucks and buses enjoyed a strong 15.9% increase to 2 271 units, suggesting improving business confidence and freight activity.

Toyota rules the roost

Toyota retained its dominance of the South African market with 12 417 vehicles sold during June. It was followed by Suzuki (5 689), VW Group Africa (5 613), Hyundai (2 986), Ford

(2 961), GWM South Africa (2 608), Chery (2 602), Isuzu (2 121), Jetour (2 054) and Mahindra (1 669), rounding out the country’s top 10 best-selling vehicle brands.

Among commercial vehicle manufacturers, FAW led the market with 504 units, ahead of Toyota (389), Scania (312), Isuzu (276) and Daimler (249).

Naamsa noted that stronger government procurement also helped stimulate demand during the second quarter, with passenger vehicle purchases increasing by 22.1% and light commercial vehicle acquisitions rising by 41.8% compared with the same period last year.

The industry body believes conditions could improve further in the coming months, pointing to easing global oil prices, improving business sentiment and better logistics performance at South African ports. Durban was recently recognised as the world’s most improved container port, while Gqeberha and Ngqura also posted significant operational gains, developments expected to support freight movement, trade and future vehicle demand.