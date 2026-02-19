Samsung teases AI-powered camera upgrade ahead of Galaxy Unpacked

Korean consumer electronics giant, Samsung South Africa (Samsung SA), has signalled that a major leap in smartphone photography is on the horizon. The tech company prepares to unveil what it calls “the easiest and most user-friendly Galaxy camera experience yet” at next week’s Galaxy Unpacked event.

The Johannesburg-based announcement, released on Tuesday, hints at a powerful new Galaxy AI-driven camera system designed to make professional-level editing accessible to everyday users – simply by using natural language prompts.

According to Samsung SA, users will soon be able to turn daytime photos into night scenes within seconds. They will restore missing parts of objects in images, or seamlessly merge multiple pictures into one cohesive shot. All without needing advanced editing skills or switching between apps.

Brightest Galaxy camera system ever

The company describes the upgrade as an “end-to-end experience” built on what it claims will be the brightest Galaxy camera system ever. Capture, editing and sharing will be unified into a single intuitive flow. It will eliminate the need for complicated tools or third-party applications.

Samsung says the philosophy behind the evolution is simple. Creativity should not be limited by technical skill. With multimodal AI input, editing could soon be as easy as typing a few words describing the desired outcome.

The teaser comes just days before Galaxy Unpacked February 2026, scheduled for next week Wednesday (25 February). This is where Samsung SA is expected to introduce its next wave of premium devices.

The company has not confirmed which hardware will debut. However, industry insiders are speculating that Samsung could finally unveil its long-rumoured tri-fold device. One widely referred to as the Galaxy Z Trifold.

Another potential industry first

If revealed, the device would expand Samsung’s foldable portfolio beyond its current book-style and clamshell formats, potentially marking another industry first.

Samsung has consistently used the Unpacked platform to showcase flagship innovation. From advanced AI features to foldable displays. A tri-fold device would signal an even bolder push into next-generation form factors. This will strengthen the brand’s leadership in the premium smartphone category.

For South African consumers and content creators, the promise of a more powerful, AI-assisted camera experience could be a significant draw. Especially in a market where social media, digital storytelling and mobile-first content creation continue to grow.

All eyes will now turn to next week Wednesday’s Galaxy Unpacked event. To see whether Samsung delivers not only its brightest camera yet, but also a new chapter in foldable technology.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content