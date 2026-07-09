South Africa’s EV future hinges on exports, not local sales, says WesBank economist

South Africa’s transition to electric vehicles (EVs) should be viewed as an industrial competitiveness strategy rather than a consumer adoption programme, according to Thanda Sithole, senior economist at WesBank and First National Bank.

In an opinion piece examining the country’s EV White Paper, Sithole argues that the policy’s primary objective is to safeguard South Africa’s automotive manufacturing sector, protect export markets and secure future investment as the global industry accelerates towards new energy vehicles (NEVs).

He says that public debate has largely centred on how quickly South Africans will embrace electric vehicles, while overlooking the White Paper’s broader economic purpose.

South Africa’s automotive industry remains one of the country’s most significant manufacturing sectors and a major contributor to exports and economic growth. The country exported 404 191 vehicles in 2025 – the highest annual export volume since 2007 – underlining the importance of maintaining access to international markets.

This is becoming increasingly important as South Africa’s biggest export destinations, particularly the European Union and the UK, tighten emissions regulations and accelerate the shift towards battery electric, plug-in hybrid and hybrid vehicles.

Warning over failure to adapt

Sithole warns that failure to adapt could gradually erode South Africa’s export competitiveness as demand for traditional internal combustion engine vehicles declines in key overseas markets. He notes that the challenge extends beyond exports. Global vehicle manufacturers are increasingly allocating future production programmes to countries with clear electrification strategies, supportive policy environments and investment certainty.

Several manufacturers operating in South Africa have already begun investing in factory upgrades, production line modifications and supplier development programmes to prepare for the transition. However, Sithole says long-term policy certainty remains essential because automotive investment decisions are made years in advance.

The automotive sector also supports a vast ecosystem beyond assembly plants, including component manufacturers, logistics companies, dealerships, finance providers and aftermarket businesses. Collectively, these industries support more than 500 000 jobs.

Benefit of processing battery minerals locally

Sithole believes South Africa also has an opportunity to strengthen its position in global EV supply chains by processing more of its abundant battery minerals locally and expanding battery-related manufacturing instead of exporting raw materials.

Globally, electric vehicle adoption continues to gather momentum. EV sales reached 21.2-million units in 2025, led by China, while markets including India, Thailand, Indonesia and Brazil are also accelerating their EV industries through targeted industrial policies.

While domestic EV adoption in South Africa is expected to remain gradual because of affordability constraints, charging infrastructure and electricity costs, Sithole notes that the greater priority is ensuring the country remains an attractive destination for global automotive investment.

He concludes that the EV White Paper should ultimately be measured by its ability to preserve manufacturing jobs, sustain exports and attract future production programmes, rather than by domestic EV sales alone.

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